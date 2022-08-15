Horoscope Today, August 16: Know the lucky number and colour for all zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, August 16: The new planetary movements each day bring about major changes in our personal and professional life. Sometimes they are auspicious to us while on some days we have to face some challenges. Depending upon your zodiac sign, these movements affect your life. To make Tuesday better and get things done in your favour, keep in mind your lucky colour and lucky number for the day.
Aries
For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Taurus
The number 3 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Yellow.
Gemini
For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, Green is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.
Cancer
For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, Red is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Leo
For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Brown is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.
Virgo
For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Libra
For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.
Scorpio
For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.
Sagittarius
For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Red is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Capricorn
For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.
Aquarius
For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 6 is their lucky number.
Pisces
For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.