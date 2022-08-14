Horoscope Today, August 15: Leo can start new business, Aquarius be careful before investing money

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 15

Horoscope Today, August 15: Today is the Chaturthi date and Monday of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 9.01 pm tonight. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 11.24 tonight. Along with this, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 9.07 pm tonight. Panchak is today. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Today the whole of India is celebrating the 76th Independence Day. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on 15th August according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today good yogas are being made for the completion of any desired work. The business of the people doing business will increase. You will get full support of brother today. Today you can get a chance to connect with people in the social field. The relationship of married life will become strong. Today you can work on a new plan.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good chances of success. You can think of doing some work in a new way. Other people will also be affected by your plan. You will have a good time with family members. Pay attention to your diet today, there may be ups and downs in health.

Gemini

Today your day will be favorable for you. Your partner will do something special for you, which will make you happy. You will make good profits in business today. It will be beneficial for you to stay away from negative thoughts. Today there will be a good rapport with relatives. Family circumstances will be better today. You can discuss business with parents.

Cancer

Today your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. The work of the people who are building the house will go ahead. Your married life will remain happy. Today there may be some changes in your health, take care of yourself and your loved ones. Electronics businessmen will benefit from a good sale. Today, friends will get full help in any topic. The work of the farmers will progress rapidly. There will be good improvement in family situations. People doing work from home will do well.

Leo

Today is your day to bring a new change. Those working in the private sector, your promotion will be at a good level, which will make your parents happy. The day is going to be in your favor to start business. The day of the people associated with the medical field can be hectic. Some book of the writer will be published, which people will like very much. Avoid investing money in the stock market.

Virgo

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to the arrival of a little guest in the family. You will get the love and blessings of elders. Today you will get some favorite thing for a long time. Students trying in the entrance examination will get good marks, they will get the desired college. You will get money in the field of business, due to which the stalled work will be completed.

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your enemies will be defeated. If you are thinking of getting a new vehicle, then you can get help from family members. Seeing your hard work towards your work, your juniors will try to learn from you. Other people will also be affected by your plan. People doing jewelry designing will get success in their work. Avoid eating spicy things outside, your health will be good.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today an idol of sculptors can be installed in a big temple. You will get happiness from the child side, due to which the mind will be happy. People associated with social service will make people aware of human service today. With good marks in the competitive examination, the desired place will be selected. Today you can spend your time in a quiet place to remove mental stress. You'll feel better.

Sagittarius

Today your day has brought new happiness for your family. Interest in religious work will increase, you will make up your mind to go to a religious place with family. Students' interest in studies will increase and at the same time one can join the class of communication skills. Today you will be busy in completing your missed tasks. Today your living will be settled. Seeing your honesty towards your work, people will try to learn from you.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will have a good rapport with your relatives. Today, there will be relief from health related problems of the elders of the house. You can discuss with your parents about the future. Farmers will be busy preparing their crops. A new way of doing any work will give you benefits, which will increase your confidence.

Aquarius

Today will be a day full of happiness. Today you can start a new scheme, which will give you benefits in future. You will get a chance to speak on a particular issue where people will agree with you. Mars programs can be held at your home today. Before investing money in the stock market, you should take the opinion of an expert.

Pisces

Today will be a good start to your day. Your fear of any work will end, your confidence will increase. There will be an atmosphere of love in the family. Today you will feel happy by feeding a hungry person. You can go to a calm environment to reduce mental stress. You can play a game with children, you will have a good day.

