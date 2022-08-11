Horoscope Today August 12: Know your lucky colour and lucky number of the day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today August 12

Horoscope Today, August 12: Each day our zodiac signs experience planetary movements which lead to impactful changes in the life of people on daily basis. It is great for some people while others will face some hardship. There are certain ways in which you can make your day better and one of them is following your lucky colour and lucky number. Depending upon the twelve zodiac signs, each of them has some auspicious numbers and colours that prove to be fruitful for them and can protect them from harm and danger. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash through numerological and colour astrology what will prove to be prosperous for you.

Aries

For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

Taurus

The number 2 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Black.

Gemini

For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Leo

For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

Virgo

For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Brown is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Scorpio

For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Sagittarius

For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Orange is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Capricorn

For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Orange is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

