Horoscope Today August 12: Know your lucky colour and lucky number of the day

Horoscope Today, August 12: Each day our zodiac signs experience planetary movements which lead to impactful changes in the life of people on daily basis. It is great for some people while others will face some hardship. There are certain ways in which you can make your day better and one of them is following your lucky colour and lucky number. Depending upon the twelve zodiac signs, each of them has some auspicious numbers and colours that prove to be fruitful for them and can protect them from harm and danger. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash through numerological and colour astrology what will prove to be prosperous for you.
Aries
For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.
Taurus
The number 2 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Black.
Gemini
For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.
Cancer
For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Leo
For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.
Virgo
For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.
Libra
For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Brown is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Scorpio
For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.
Sagittarius
For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Orange is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.
Capricorn
For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.
Aquarius
For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Orange is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Pisces
For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.