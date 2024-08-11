Horoscope Today, August 12: Cancer to be careful about expenses; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 12: Know about all zodiac sign

Today's Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Today is Saptami and Monday, the Udaya date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Today Saptami Tithi will remain till 7:56 am, after which Ashtami Tithi will start. Today is the fourth Monday fast of the month of Sawan. Shukla Yoga will remain till 4:26 pm today. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 8:33 am today, after which Vishakha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas ji. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of August 12, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. You will have the blessings of God on you and you will do good work. Today your mind will be emotionally stronger. Your day can be spent in charity work. Today you can help any of your colleagues or friends, which will give a lot of satisfaction to your mind. God's infinite mercy will remain on you. The day will be very good for business people as well. Whatever you want to do to expand your business, you can get profit from it. Today, you will be satisfied with your children, and the blessings of the elders will remain on you.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your ongoing dispute with your life partner about something can end today. You may be a little worried about the health of a member of your family. You will take special care of your health. The day will be normal for business people, do not make any changes in your business. You will work diligently at the workplace, do not give any chance to the officers to complain. You can get some religious work done in your house, in which you will invite your special guests.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will complete your work on time, which will keep you satisfied. You were worried about your work for a long time, if you do any work in social or political fields, then you can get respect and prestige. You can get some big achievement, in which your confidence will increase a lot. Half of your day will be busy doing some work. You can spend the rest of the day with your family members, due to which your family members will also be happy.

Cancer

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You have to be careful about your expenses. Do not pay much attention to unnecessary expenses, before buying your goods, make a list of essential tasks and which item is more needed, buy only that item. Your household expenses can become a big problem for you. Today will be a good day for working people as well. You can get praise from seniors at the workplace, due to which your mind will dance with joy. Your work will be appreciated everywhere. You will be worried about the health of your child.

Leo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. If your mind is upset due to any reason, then keep it calm, and spend some time with your children, then your mind will become good. Do not be careless about the health of your child, otherwise, you may have to regret it later. If you want to buy any kind of house, shop, etc., then today will be an auspicious day. Your work can be done.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will fulfill the responsibilities of your personal life. Politicians of this zodiac will get the support of the people. People will praise your work. Family relationships will get stronger. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life. Today your sales will increase in business, due to which the income will be quite good. Today your health will be good. You will remain mentally fit. Lovemates will understand their mistakes and give a chance to the relationship.

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. The pace of your work will be slow, but your relations with friends will be better. Along with this, you will try to keep everyone happy in the family, you will feel good. Today you will have a sense of sacrifice and cooperation. Today, the family atmosphere will be pleasant due to the good result of the daughter's examination. Today your tensions will be less. Today you will receive the money given to a relative. Along with this, you will complete the incomplete work plans. Today you will get the blessings of the elders. The negativity of life will go away.

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new enthusiasm. People who have been troubled by something for a long time will find a solution today. You may be upset in your mind due to the thoughts of people and the things spoken about you. Students of this zodiac will be excited about their studies today and more time will be spent in studies, seeing this your family members will also be happy. You will spend time with your spouse today, getting out of the pressure of work. You will move forward by understanding each other in the family. Today your health is going to remain fit.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today your speech may become harsh, maintain affection towards others. People suffering from stomach problems should avoid oily food. Today you will have pleasant experiences from the children's side. Today you will get new sources of income. A little happiness is expected for married life.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today you will get a chance to participate in an important discussion, in which your participation will be quite good. A dear friend can talk to you about a special topic. Today you should do any work after thinking. There will be more expenses than your income. Satisfaction will increase in married life. If you are planning a trip, then the trip will be successful. Students of this zodiac sign may be careless in their studies today. People who are thinking of buying a vehicle may have to wait. You can consult a doctor for eye related problems.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness and peace. You will get support from the son's side. Sweetness will increase in mutual relationship. The construction work of the people of this zodiac sign will be completed soon. The influence of people associated with politics will increase in the society. People will be happy with your work. Today you may get news related to promotion. Maintain a good record in the office. The ongoing discord in married life will end today. Coordination with the spouse will improve. Any pending deal of property dealers of this zodiac sign will be finalized.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will progress in whatever field you work hard in. Today, all your problems will end. A new ray of success will appear. There are chances of development in the economic sector. If you have been planning to buy a vehicle for a long time, then time will support you in buying a vehicle today. You will get help from friends in studies. You will become closer to them. Harmony will increase in married life. Today, your health will be alert.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)