Horoscope Today, Aug 1: Leo, Virgo, Scorpio to have great start, THESE 3 zodiac signs should be careful

Horoscope Today, August 1: Today is the Chaturthi date and Monday of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 5.14 am tomorrow morning. Today Parigh Yoga will remain till 7.03 pm in the evening. Along with this, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 4:7 pm today. The same will remain the Bhadra of the earth from 4:46 pm today evening till 5.14 am tomorrow. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on August 1 according to the zodiac sign and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Students who have been involved in Maths topic for a long time will be able to clear well today. You will get relief from the problem of diabetes. People associated with politics can meet a high official today. The work of people starting a new business of confectionery will start well. This is the right time to complete unfinished work plans. Today you can learn a new skill.

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 3

Taurus

Today your day will start with new hopes. People doing business of cosmetics will also promote their product online. The search of people looking for jobs will be completed, job offer will come from a good company. For ear-related problems, today we will consider seeing a good doctor. You will be interested in new things. Misunderstandings happening in relationships will end today, which will increase sweetness in your relationship.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 2

Gemini

Today your day will be profitable. Leaving your ego and listening to others, you can benefit. Today will be a very good day for the businessman, today we will finalize a deal. The hard work of the students preparing for BBA exam will bring good colors soon. Will complete the pending work in the office on time. Today you will be interested in religious programs. Your good work will be appreciated in the society.

Lucky Color - Orange

Lucky Number - 6

Cancer

Today your day will bring new progress in life. There will be an increment in the salary of people working in the same place for a long time. Today, with the arrival of a special relative, the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Property dealer will make good profit from a customer today. Today you can make up your mind to make a new dish. You can go somewhere today. Today your health will be fit.

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 5

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get respect in the society today. Today you will think of bringing a new item in the house. Businessman Today you will make up your mind to take a franchise of a big product. Today you will feel fit with dermatology problem. Mutual harmony will remain in married life. People troubled for jobs may get job offers today. Can play a game with friends today.

Lucky Color - Green

Lucky Number - 9

Virgo

Today your day will bring new opportunities for you. Now is the right time for the students to choose their career. People doing stationery business will do well. In the office, your boss can be happy with the work and gift you some needy items. You will make a fresh start in your relationship. You will get relief from stomach problems today. Stop unnecessary expenses, your financial condition will remain better. Now is the right time to complete the pending tasks.

Lucky Color - White

Lucky Number - 8

Libra

Today your day will start well. Today will be full of energy for doctors. You will get a good job with the help of a close friend. Today, due to the progress of the daughter in the house, the atmosphere of the family will be full of happiness. People doing farming business will make good profits. Today you can go out somewhere where you will spend a good time. Today your confidence will increase. Today you will go to dinner with the children.

Lucky Color - Orange

Lucky Number - 4

Scorpio

You will have a wonderful day today. You will get the love and blessings of your elders. Businessmen can launch a product in the market today. Avoid unnecessary shopping. People troubled by joint pain will contact a good doctor today. Students will get success soon by hard work. Today you can get ancestral property. Today you will be able to get your work done by others. You can go to a quiet place to reduce stress.

Lucky Color - Yellow

Lucky Number - 2

Sagittarius

Today your day will start with good thoughts. Today you will get relief from the problem of asthma to a great extent. People planning to buy property will meet a property dealer today. Your elder brother will share things with you today and spend some time with you. Students need to focus on their studies. With your understanding in business, you will move forward well. Brother-sister relationship will be sweet.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you and your family. Today you can get a good job because of a friend. Students who are preparing for clat exam will get success soon. People thinking of starting a new business can make their dream come true today. The troubles going on in life will end today. You will feel better today with cardiology problem.

Lucky Color - Green

Lucky Number - 2

Aquarius

Today your day will be favorable for you. Today will be in your favor in completing new work plans. Today you will go to some religious ritual with your family members. Today your mind will be calm. Your work in the office will be appreciated by the boss. People doing business of handicraft can benefit today. Today will be a good day for the people working in the office, can help the poor.

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 6

Pisces

You will start your day with a calm mind. Today your partner will share something important with you. Maintain good behavior with the staff in the office, which will help you in the work. The arrival of a little guest in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness. People associated with the world of science can get respect today. Today relatives can come to your house. You can get rid of the problem of body pain today.

Lucky Color - Yellow

Lucky Number - 3

