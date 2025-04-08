Horoscope Today, April 9: Libras need to keep a tab on over spending; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 09 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Dwadashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Dwadashi date will remain till 10:56 pm tonight. There will be permanent jayd yoga till 8:53 am today. Magha Nakshatra will remain till 9:57 am today, after which Purvaphalguni Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, the Vaman Dwadashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 09 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get income from more than one source. Be careful in the work of government and administration. Investment-related plans will gain momentum today. Trust a stranger thoughtfully today. Students will get relief from any confusion today, due to which they will pay more attention to their studies. Today, happiness will increase in your married life. Your material comforts will increase. You will get good news from children. You will get the support of your spouse.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will include a morning walk in your daily routine, due to which you will feel very energetic. A friend or relative may ask you for financial help, you will not disappoint him. You will be successful in completing all your pending tasks. There is a need to think about the problems related to home. Today, in the hustle and bustle of life, you will feel lucky because your spouse is great.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your plans will gain momentum. Today you will meet some new people. Today you will get the support and cooperation of elders in abundance. Today you will get rid of the problem in education, you will be happy. Today you will participate enthusiastically in some auspicious event. Today you will get your favorite gift from your spouse. Medical students will get guidance from an experienced doctor. They will move forward with faith and belief in religious activities.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a very happy day for you. Today you will make a new plan to take your business forward, which will take your success to the heights of the sky. You will meet a childhood friend, and your old memories will be refreshed. You will be more interested in fun and enjoyment. Today you will get relief from the problem of arthritis. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Today writers may also get the idea of ​​writing a new story.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today is going to be a joyful day for you. You have to maintain the sweetness of your speech. Your friend will come to meet you, meeting who will refresh your memories. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. Those who are working away from home will get a chance to meet their family. If you have made any investment earlier, then today you will get good benefits from it. Children can insist on a toy today.

Lucky Color- Silver

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to bring happiness to you. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today is a good opportunity for you to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you had helped once will be useful to you today. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Today, by believing in your ability, all your work will be done.

Lucky Color- Red

Lucky Number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent, otherwise, you may face some trouble in the coming time. Today you should avoid getting entangled in anything unnecessarily. Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, today you will get enough time for yourself. People of the lawyer class will get good money from a client today.

Lucky Color- Brown

Lucky Number- 3

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of confidence. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today, this will increase the sweetness in the relationship. You will join some entertainment programs with your friends. Today you will get a new project in the office, which your colleagues will help you in completing. You will get happiness from the children's side. Father's blessings will remain on you. Today you will achieve a lot with your energy. You will get help from family members in a difficult situation.

Lucky Color- Magenta

Lucky Number- 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not show haste in any legal matter today. Today you will complete your work on time. If you want to start a new work then the day is auspicious. Today your spouse will be successful in their career. Today maintain a balance between your income and expenditure. Today you will actively participate in charity work. The ongoing rift with someone will end today through conversation. Today you can go on a trip to another city for office work.

Lucky Color- White

Lucky Number- 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favourable day. The day will be good in terms of health. Today your increasing expenses can confuse you a bit. Do not make any property deals in a hurry today. People associated with politics will get an opportunity to meet big leaders. The path of your progress will be paved in the workplace. Today you will make plans to overcome an old problem. Today your health will improve better than before, which will make you feel relaxed.

Lucky Color- Blue

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will plan to watch a movie at home with family. You will feel healthy in terms of health. Today will be a better day for people associated with marketing. You will meet a friend after a long time, meeting whom you will be happy. If you pay full attention to savings-related plans, then you will be able to save money for the future. Try to solve any matter peacefully.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will be very happy after getting a promotion in your job. Today you can think of doing something big and different. Today you will go to visit some religious place with your child. Women of this zodiac who are doing business, have their day full of busyness. You will get the support of senior officials in court-related work, due to which pending work will be completed. Today you will work on some new ideas. Today your day will be devotional.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2