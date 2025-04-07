Horoscope Today, April 8: Chances of good job offers for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 08 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Ekadashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Ekadashi's date will remain till 9:14 pm tonight. Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 7:55 am today, after that Magha Nakshatra will start. Also, from 8:38 am today, Bhadra of Prithvi Lok will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 08 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be your day to bring progress in the workplace. All your spoiled work can be completed today. Today you can also get a marriage proposal, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today, happy with your positive thoughts, the boss can gift you a useful item as a gift. Today your married life will be happy. Health will remain good. For lovemates, today is the day to add sweetness to their relationship, gifting chocolates will make them happy.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Your mind will be excited today. There are chances of good offers coming for the people doing jobs, their salaries will increase. People associated with the marketing business will get good offers today and will get maximum profit. Women of this zodiac will get good profit in business today and they will expand their business a lot today. You will feel relieved by helping an elderly person. Despite having many difficulties at work, you will be successful in facing them.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will be a very beneficial day for booksellers, the sale of books will increase a lot. Your relationship with your business partner will improve. Health-wise, you will feel fresh today. Newly married couples will go to the temple today to visit God and will pray to God for their relationship. You will get the opportunity to spend more and more time with your family.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will spend the day serving your parents. There is a possibility of getting some good news. You will have a good time with the children in the evening. People associated with politics will get a new position today. Today you will solve the problems of others. If you are going to make any transaction related to new land today, then first investigate it thoroughly. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. Due to dedication towards work, you will soon move towards success. Today will be a good day for students. You will spend your time teaching children today, children will look happy. You will advise your friend to avoid the problems going on in his life, due to which his confidence will remain high. If you want to start a new business, then take advice from an experienced person. Your married life is going to be good today.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Women playing football will get a great victory today, due to which they will be given awards. You will feel better due to the increase in income today, and the atmosphere of the family will remain peaceful. Your friends can demand essential goods from you, you will also not disappoint them. You will plan to watch a movie with your spouse, mutual relationship will become good. Happiness will increase more in married life. Today will be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will get support from a friend, due to which you will be very happy. You can think about new work, due to which you will make a lot of progress. Your spouse will be impressed by you, due to which the mutual relationship will be strong. People preparing for competitive exams are likely to get success. Children can ask you for the things they need. Today is going to be a great day for teachers. You will be happy as you will be transferred to your favourite place.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today you are going to get a new experience. Today, a little hard work will bring you huge profits. You may have to cancel your plan to go out with friends for a few days. People associated with sports will be given training by their coach today, which will benefit them on the sports field. Today you will spend time with the elderly. Writers will be honoured for one of their poems today. You will get good news from your children today. You will meet a new interesting person.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. People doing social service will be honoured by the local people today, which will boost their morale. There will be more love in the relationship between brothers and sisters today, they will work together. Efforts to expand the business will be successful, business will progress a lot. Eat nutritious food, which will improve your health. You will consult a good doctor today for knee-related problems. Unmarried people will get good marriage proposals.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today will be a better day for you. You will face challenges related to work today, but you will be able to deal with them. You will get the full support of your luck, you will get opportunities for sudden monetary gains. You will have to continue trying to awaken your self-confidence so that you will be able to face adverse situations. You will prepare the outline of some auspicious program. Today your health will be much better than before. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. There may be some ups and downs in health today. Pay attention to exercise and food. Today you will think of buying a new vehicle. Jewellery shop owners will have more sales and more profit today. Mother will help you with your work, you will be very comfortable. Some people will expect more help from you today, you will maintain the hope by helping. Today there will be happiness in your married life. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today your mind will be happy. Today you will be busy with office work, due to which you will reach home late. You will put your point in front of others regarding some issue in society, the impression of which will be visible to people. You need to work harder to improve your financial condition. You should reduce unnecessary expenses so that the circumstances remain favourable for you. Grandparents will spend their time listening to stories with children.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2