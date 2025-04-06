Horoscope Today, April 7: Domestic problems to be solved for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 7, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, April 7, 2025: Today is the Dashami date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Monday. The Dashami date will remain till 8:01 pm tonight. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 6:19 pm today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain for the whole day and night till 7:55 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Mercury will be direct at 4:40 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 7, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is an auspicious day for you. Today you will fulfil your responsibilities well. You will be successful to a great extent in completing the work. You have to be positive on every matter from your side. Be patient and polite. Today you can talk to friends about any old problems; you can get a good solution from this. Others will benefit from your advice. Today you can get new income sources. Your interest in work will increase. Control unnecessary expenses.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today your important work will be completed with the help of the elders of the house. You will get good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today; this will bring newness to the relationship. Today domestic problems will be resolved. You will feel good by helping in social work. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Today you can get a chance to meet a respected person. Today a religious ritual will be organised at home; there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Try to finish your work peacefully today. Today you can settle old liabilities. Today you will be successful to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse. Today be patient and understanding in any situation. Today your money can be spent on family work. If you keep your speech sweet, it is good for you. There are chances of meeting elders. New work can start. You will learn new things and will benefit in transactions. You will be happy with the progress of your child.

Cancer

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will talk to your brother or sister living away from home on the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. Father's support will be with you. Today is a very good day for writers; their writing works will be appreciated. Also, today you will start a story. You need to increase your interaction with people. The problems going on in life will end.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. You will get a full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family; people will be very impressed with your plan. Your financial side will be strong. You will decorate your house according to the festival. You should maintain control over your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. Unnecessary complications may arise; avoid this. You will take part in social work; you will be respected in the society. You will get the full benefit of your decision-making ability. You will keep getting the support and company of your spouse in abundance.

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your court cases may stop for a while, but everything will be fine in time. Whatever business you start today, you will get success in it. Today you will get the support of a friend. The humorous behaviour of family members will keep the atmosphere of the house more pleasant. Also, your personal life will be better. Today the health of children will be good. Lovemates will plan to go somewhere today. Spouses will give you reasons to be happy today.

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, before starting any new work, you will make a complete plan and also take advice from your parents. If you pay full attention to the policy and rules in government work today, then it will be easy for you to work. Today you will have to avoid being hasty in any matter. You will make a list of your important tasks, which you will be able to complete to a great extent. The simplicity of your speech will bring you respect. Today you will be successful in completing all the work on time.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You should avoid interfering in someone else's matters. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first consult an experienced person. Today some responsibilities of the family will be entrusted to you, which you will complete. Everyone will look very happy with the work done by you. People associated with sports are likely to get success. Students need to pay more attention to their studies.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of joining a nearby religious activity. Today, talking or consulting with others on any matter will be beneficial. You will think and plan about important work and relationships. A solution will be found to a problem related to family. If you try again, you will definitely get success. Today you can be sensitive towards the needs and feelings of others. Newly married couples will go somewhere for a walk today.

Capricorn

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you may spend more time on daily chores. Today, taking the advice of elders before investing money in business will prove to be effective for you. Father will try to fulfil the wishes of children. For those people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today you will get new responsibilities in the office, which you will be able to fulfil well. People associated with art will get good profits.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new career-related opportunities. You will get the support of your elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students will take the help of teachers to understand marketing today, which will be very useful in your future. You will take some time out from your busy day for your children, in which you will be seen enjoying a lot with them; this will make you feel refreshed.

Pisces

Today your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. Everyone will want to take your advice. Your status will increase among the people in the office. You can talk to a special person today. You will get financial benefits; new sources of money will be found. Small children will be very happy today; they will find a new game for themselves. Health will remain better than before. Friends will make your time pleasant by making a good plan for the evening. Medical store owners will get more money than expected today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 on India TV.)