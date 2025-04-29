Horoscope Today, April 30: Leo to finish their work peacefully, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 30, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Tritiya of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 2:13 pm today. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 12:02 pm today. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 4:18 pm today. Apart from this, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 30, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, your family will be in front of you as a shield in your difficult situations, this will give you courage. Today, you will get new opportunities to do a job. The misunderstandings that have been going on with the lovemate will end today, sweetness will remain in the relationship. It will take some time to get the support of luck, so work hard and do not sit on anyone's support. People associated with politics can organise social functions today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, try to move forward only after taking advice from someone older or experienced. You will finish the work with hard work, patience and understanding. You may have many responsibilities. Today, you can spend time with family members and friends. Today will be a satisfactory day for you. There is a possibility of better conditions in employment. You may also get new offers. You need to pay more attention to your contacts today. You may get monetary benefits today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get success in the field of education. You will get support from your spouse. You will be agile, your health will support you completely today. Today, you will be able to earn money even without any help, you just need to believe in yourself. Eating out or walking with your spouse this evening will give you peace and keep you happy.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today, your day will be full of busyness. Today, you should avoid getting entangled in old matters. Some people may oppose you due to getting angry over small matters, you should control your anger. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and will plan to go out somewhere. You will learn new things from the elders of the house. Today, your work, which was pending for a long time, will be completed, and you will get mental peace. You will be very active socially.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today is going to be a good day. You will try to finish your work peacefully. You can settle old liabilities today. You will achieve success to a great extent in understanding the feelings of others. Today, if you keep sweetness in your language, it is good for you. Today, there are chances of meeting big people. Your curiosity will increase due to the start of new work. Today you will have a new experience. Today, you will benefit from transactions. You will get happiness from the progress of your child.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today, your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. You will get the support of your Guru in your career, and you will move forward in life. To keep your health better, you should focus on proper food. Today, you can focus on reading spiritual books. Newly married couples will be able to understand each other today. Some people will get financial benefits with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today, your day has brought new gifts of happiness for you. With the better advice of your spouse, you will get a new way to earn money. You will discuss something with friends. To keep yourself mentally fit, you should develop the habit of meditation. Also, today you should avoid taking hasty decisions; it will be good to think a little. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today will be a very auspicious day for you. Today, the outline of some auspicious events will be made in the family. Your money may be spent on family work. The day will be favourable for art students, as most of the time will be spent on studies. You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. Today, you can get a big responsibility. People who work will get benefits from their work. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with medicine.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. The program of going out somewhere with friends will be successful. Today, you will feel good by serving the elders of the house. You will be praised among relatives. Today, you can get your favourite thing. To keep your health good, today you should avoid eating fried foods; the use of seasonal fruits will help keep you healthy. Father will talk to you about buying a vehicle. There are also chances of financial gain today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today, your day is going to start well. With the right planning, you will be able to bring about a change in your career. You will also be able to face challenges in the workplace. You will maintain a balance between your work and life. Your cheerful behaviour will impress everyone. You will make plans to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to your relationship. Today, you will move forward to help people at the social level.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today, your day will be better than usual. There will be chances of profit in the field of business after some difficulties. Avoid unnecessary running around. You will be inclined towards spirituality. Your superiors will be happy with your good work. Today, you will achieve great success in your career. The day is going to be good for lovemates. Women will spend better time with their children. Today, your married life is going to be great.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today, your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for people doing jobs, they will get great news related to work. Under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes to your career. Your happy behaviour will impress everyone. You will make a program to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today, you may get a chance to help people at the social level.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

