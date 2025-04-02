Horoscope Today, April 3: Cancerians to meet experienced people, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 3, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 9:42 pm tonight. Today is the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. Skanda Shashthi will be celebrated today. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 12:02 pm tonight. Apart from this, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain for the whole day today, the whole night and till 5:51 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 3, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today your day will be mixed. Today, fatigue will go away due to success. Today people will be impressed by your work style. Property-related work will be completed today. Along with this, there will be a spiritual and positive atmosphere in the house as well. Take special care of the honour and respect of the elders of the house today. You will take part in social work, and your respect in society will increase. Offer flowers to Maa Katyayani, happiness will come to the family.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today, due to self-confidence and good morale, you will achieve great success. You will keep striving to achieve your goals. Today, due to the arrival of relatives at home, there will be a pleasant atmosphere. Today is the right time to start any new business-related work. You will take the help of new technology to increase your work efficiency. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, health will remain better.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today your day will be full of busyness. Today there will be a lot of responsibilities but you will find a solution to all by making proper arrangements. Today there are chances of getting good news from the children's side. Today you will make some entertaining or religious programs with family members. Today, to maintain mental peace, take the help of yoga, meditation etc. Offer Halwa to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You will meet experienced people and gain new information. Today, due to anger, situations can worsen, so try to find a peaceful solution to any matter. Today, friends will help you with financial matters. Take special care of your eyes today. Fold your hands in front of Maa Katyayani, you will keep getting support from your parents.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will be inclined towards many types of activities. Today you should keep in mind that if a negative situation arises, it is appropriate to keep patience and peace. Today you will go somewhere with a close friend or relative. Today most of the time can be spent in marketing and completing external activities. Take the blessings of Maa Durga, there will be an increase in wealth.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today the working system is better and success in some work will increase enthusiasm. Due to this, you will forget the hustle and bustle of the day. Students will get success in competitive exams. Today you must take the opinion of family members while making important decisions. Today you need to keep your important documents safe. Offer coconut to Maa Katyayani, the pending work will be completed.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today you will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Today it is important to be very focused on business. Today is going to be a good day for students. The result of a competitive exam will come in your favour. Newly married couples will go to visit a religious place today. Today is a good day for lovemates, you will be happy to receive gifts. Burning camphor in front of Maa Durga will give you profit opportunities.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will keep yourself busy in positive activities. Keep your anger under control today and also control unnecessary expenditures. Today put all your energy into implementing the plans. But do not make your plans public. Today your married life is going to be good. Apply kumkum tilak to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for progress in the workplace.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today some new achievements are waiting for you. Make proper use of this great time. Today you will spend time with important and high-ranking people. This will increase your respect. Today it is very important to keep everyone disciplined to keep the house in order. Make changes in your business activities today. Meditate on Maa Katyayani, there will be peace in the mind.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today many of your plans will be completed on time. Today with the guidance of elders, you will complete the pending work. Control unnecessary expenses today. Students are likely to get good news today. Today people working will easily complete their target. Today there will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. You will get the support of your spouse. Children will be busy with sports. Due to the aarti of Maa Durga, domestic problems will end.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can think of doing something big and different. Today you will have a happy day with your family. You must follow the guidance of experienced people today, you will be successful. Today, due to sudden monetary gains, your financial condition will be good. You will get the support of your spouse in your work today. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Durga, you will be successful in all your work.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today your incomplete work will be completed. Today, behave friendly with your children and listen to their problems and solve them. Today, there will be better profit in business than usual. Be careful in cash transactions today. You may have to cancel your plan to go out with friends. Today, there will be good monetary gain in your business. Offer cardamom to Maa Katyayani, your financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6