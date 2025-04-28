Horoscope Today, April 29: Capricorns to have mutual harmony at home, and know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 29, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwitiya of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 5:32 pm today. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 3:54 pm today. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 6:47 pm today. Apart from this, Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 29, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. The change brought in your personality and nature today will be excellent. You will get special respect from social and family people. The arrival of an important person in the house will lead to positive discussions on a particular issue. Do not let laziness dominate you today. This may affect your work capacity. Keep your plans and activities secret today. Today, business problems will be resolved to a great extent. The support and guidance of experienced people will be helpful for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you should avoid mixing too much with any stranger. Do not share your special plan with anyone today. Sometimes being too self-dependent and having a sense of ego can cause you problems. Today, the decision taken with the advice of my mother will prove beneficial in the future. Your faith in religion and spiritual work will remain. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, there will be a positive change in your personality, and being more conscious about your lifestyle will become the centre of attraction among others. Today is the right time to complete any pending work. Before implementing any plan, take advice from the family members. Be careful about transaction matters. If you are thinking of travelling today, then take care of your luggage. You will be busy due to the increased workload at your job. Therefore, pay attention to the priorities of your work in a systematic way.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, due to better improvement in business functioning, your work will be completed on time. This time is good for collecting pending payments and strengthening financial conditions. Today, people working in jobs can get important information from a higher official over the phone. Today you will spend a pleasant time with your family members, and there will be a cheerful atmosphere with the arrival of guests at home. People associated with sports will get a good opportunity to show their talent.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, before doing any work, getting information related to it will bring more success. You will recognize your talent and will keep your daily routine and functioning organized with full energy. Do not share your plans and activities with anyone today. Students will be successful in understanding any topic today. People working in multinational companies are likely to get promotion today. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, your behaviour will be good for the people around you, new energy will flow inside you. Whatever work you will be given today, you will do it well. You will get good results from your hard work in business. Today, you will have to control your anger, otherwise, you may have to do the work already done again. Today, you will plan to watch a movie with your family. Today, you can consult a good doctor for ear-related problems. Mother can ask you for something which she will be happy to fulfil.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today is a time of achievements. Today, you will put all your hard work and energy towards your work. Today, you have to take care that your project is completed on time. Today, it is important for you to control your anger and resentment. Today, you will have the full support of your spouse and family members. Mutual relations will remain cordial. Business work will improve. Support of staff and employees will remain. Relationships with higher officials in the office will become stronger.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will be thrilled thinking about a particular person. Today, you can get some new experiences. Today, a family member can buy something for you that you will be happy to get. Today, if something is being told by seniors and bosses at the workplace, then take it seriously, and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings. Today, you will do financial planning for the progress of the business.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You know that your work is not difficult; you just have to keep up your courage. Try to know the things that need to be changed to improve your career. The pace of your work will increase, which will give you good money. Your friendship with friends will become stronger. People working in jobs will be happy to get a big achievement. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, there will be mutual harmony in your family. Keep matters clear in professional life. Everything will be fine today from a business point of view. Your income will be good. If some problems are getting in the way of your earning money, then they will go away today. Today, the property-related matters of the family can be resolved, in you will also get the help of senior members. You will get the support of brothers and sisters in abundance, and you will be happy due to the fulfilment of any wish of the mother.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be happy to see that people will respect you. Today, you will help your mother with household chores, and you will also talk about the future. If you avoid being hasty in your work today, you will avoid problems. Your friend may ask you for financial help, which you will provide according to your ability. If you give any responsibility to your child, he will live up to it. Today, your married life is going to be great.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 4

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. Try to focus on the thoughts related to your purpose. With the help of other people, your pending work will be completed today. You will get happiness due to the time spent with friends. Today you will have to pay special attention to the company of your child. Today a deal of your property can be done. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled. Lovemate will plan to travel somewhere today.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 1