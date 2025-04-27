Horoscope Today, April 28: Virgos should avoid useless talks, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 28, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Pratipada date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Monday. The Pratipada date will remain till 9:11 pm tonight. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 8:02 pm tonight. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 9:38 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 28, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a very good day. Today, some important plans will be made to strengthen the financial side. Today, you will be busy with work related to the arrangement and improvement of the house throughout the day. Sitting with the children and solving their problems will increase their happiness and self-confidence. You will be appreciated by others with your proper working system in the office. Today, you will get great success as well and your performance in the workplace will be better than expected.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 7

Taurus

Today is a very important day for you. Today, your mental and spiritual peace will remain. Your mind will be happy due to the completion of the desired work on time. Today, despite having everything in life, you will feel some emptiness. Do not let negativity dominate you, and keep yourself busy. Going to a religious place and spending some time will give you peace. Physically, your health will be fit today. There will be happiness and good fortune in the house. If you praise your spouse, he will be very happy with you.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day. Today, there will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to the achievement of a family member. You can make entertainment-related programs. Today, with a little effort, you can reach a high position. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with information broadcasting can get an opportunity to work in a big organisation today. Today, the financial side will be strong. The boss will have a lot of expectations of you today. Today, you can get a promotion opportunity in the workplace. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day, whoever you meet today will be impressed by you. You will get support from your family in business. Maintain control over your speech at the workplace. There will be a dilemma in your mind about your career, but it will be solved soon. Your health will be better than before. Father can plan to play games with the children. Today, the already ongoing rift in married life will end. Control your expenses today. Long-pending tasks will be completed easily.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today is going to be a good day. Today, you may meet an unknown person who will prove beneficial for you. Today, you will be happy to get good news from your children. Today, you will not let laziness dominate you and will pay more attention to your work. Today, do not let your confidence decrease. Keep your thinking positive and do not get involved in useless things. If you are starting a new work, then you are going to be busy the whole day today. Hard work will give positive results. Problems in business will end.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today you will have a special role in solving the problem of a close relative. This will further enhance your image and personality. Time may be spent in marketing for the needs of the house. You will discuss something with an office colleague. Try to avoid useless talks, speak only when necessary. You will get the support of siblings at home, there will be happiness and peace in the family.

Lucky colour- Sky Blue

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, your mind will be engaged in learning new tasks. There are chances of a two-fold increase in business. Today, do your work with full caution, as well as help others in every possible way. Today, the financial condition will be good. Today will be a good day for lovemates. You will get love and support from your spouse. Today will be a good time for students. Control your anger today and do not get into a fight with anyone without a reason.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will plan to do something special for yourself. You will complete the work started today itself. Today, you will think of making changes in your lifestyle which will benefit you. People of this zodiac who are associated with politics will be praised a lot in society today. Family relationships will improve, and the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Father's opinion will be beneficial for your future. You will get the support of your elder brother in expanding the business.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Sagittarius

Some important tasks in family life will be completed today. Keep your behaviour positive. You can also think about the plans made for the future today. Your spouse will help you in achieving your goals. You will recognise the role of your family, friends and spouse in life. Today, there will be restraint and patience in your nature, due to which you will easily find a solution to all your problems. New ways to increase business will come in front of you.

Lucky Colour- Saffron

Lucky Number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of confidence. Keep your thinking positive. Today you can make up your mind to switch jobs, for this you can get good options. Women will be successful in completing household chores on time today. Today you can give your favorite gift to convince your upset spouse. Think carefully while taking decisions today. You should avoid hurrying in any work. Today you need to pay more attention to health.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today is a good day to complete your unfinished tasks. Your financial condition will improve. Today, your confidence will be high. You will have to work with a little patience to get government-related work done. If students want to take admission in a new course, then today is a favourable day. You will feel proud of the success of your children. Family life will be good. You will keep getting support from siblings.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 3

Pisces

Today will be beneficial. You may get some better opportunities related to investment. Today is a very good day to plan and make decisions. Today, keep your full focus on your responsibilities. Try to complete every task honestly, you will get success. If you want to propose to someone today, then you can do it; your luck will support you. There are chances of the unemployed getting employment. Today, you will try to understand the problems of others.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)