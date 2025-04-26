Horoscope Today, April 27: Aries to see positive changes in work life, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 27, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Amavasya date of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Sunday. The Amavasya date will remain till 1:01 am late tonight. Preeti Yoga will remain till 12:19 pm tonight. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 12:39 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is the Amavasya of bathing, donation, Shraddha, etc. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 27 April 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today will be a day full of expectations for you. There will be positive changes in your working life. There are chances of you getting a promotion or a new job. Happiness will come into your life. You will invest in a big property. Your income will increase as well, and you will find new opportunities for income. There may be a delay in your work, but you will balance your family and work. You can plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. Harmony will increase between you.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 7

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. Today, you will learn some new things. This is a good time for those preparing for a government job. Today, your social circle will increase. During this time, you will get a job on the basis of your skills. Today, your confidence will increase. You will get ample opportunity to take advantage of luxury things. Today, you have to move forward very wisely, opponents can try to dominate you. Today, your married life will be happy.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a day full of happiness. Today your scheduled work seems to be getting completed on time. Also, you will be happy due to completing some work before time. Instead of getting scared of problems, try to solve them. Handle the things that are important yourself and if needed, take the advice of an experienced person. Handle the things that are important yourself and if needed, take the advice of an experienced person.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 9

Cancer

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, you will get some new opportunities in life. Which will be good for your personal life. If you are thinking of changing your job or working hard to get a promotion, then your plans will be successful. Today, you will have a good time with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for students. A little more hard work will bring success. Today, you need to focus on your health. Family life will remain happy.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 9

Leo

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm. People of this zodiac will win over their opponents. Today you can go somewhere with your spouse. Today, you can also get the benefit of a loan waiver. If possible, start new work today; there are chances of getting success. Today, there will be problems in expressing your opinion about the work in the office, it would be better if you avoid giving your opinion today. The plan to go out with friends may have to be cancelled today.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. You will remain optimistic today. Your social circle will improve. Also, your skill in interacting with others will improve. Today, you can also help someone. You will prove to be successful in solving the problems that come in front of you way. There is a possibility of more money to be gained in business today. Those who are willing to get a job will succeed. People associated with politics will get new opportunities. Students of this zodiac who are taking competitive exams will get better results. Take care of your health today.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 4

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will make new strategies to grow your business. This will make your plans successful. Your financial condition will improve. Today, one of your projects will also be praised. Those who have been preparing for the exam for a job exam for a long time. The day is auspicious for them. You will get some good news. Travel will prove beneficial to fulfil business objectives. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky Colour- Saffron

Lucky Number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get new information, which will prove beneficial for you. Avoid making changes at work today. If you are planning to start a new work in business, then it is important to get more information related to it. Today, there will be excitement about an event in your house. Today is going to be a great day for students. You will perform well in any sports competition.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 3

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, you will suddenly meet a friend. You will also discuss with them about your career. You will spend time in religious and spiritual activities to get mental peace. Today, you are going to get many opportunities to live a happy life. You will be very excited about your goals. You will work hard to achieve them. Today, your married life is going to be good. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy today.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of confidence for you. Students will focus on their studies. Today, a travel program can be made for a special purpose. Positive energy will remain in the house due to the arrival of relatives. Take the love and blessings of the elders of the house and respect them. Today you also need to bring some improvement in your behavior. People associated with the medical business will get more money today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today, the advice of an experienced person will prove to be effective for your work. Instead of expecting from others, have faith in your hard work and ability, and work will go on smoothly. Keep simply organising your work today. Today, there will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. You will go to the market to buy some essential goods, where you will meet an acquaintance. Your spouse will share his/her thoughts with you today.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your children will fully support you in business. You should be a little careful with the proper investment of capital. If you try to understand the situation properly today, you will easily find a solution. Today, in any special situation, definitely advise your spouse. Today, you will get the support of colleagues in completing any work in the office. Writers can be honoured today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)