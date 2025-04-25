Horoscope Today, April 26: Capricorns to gain profit in automobile business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 26, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Trayodashi, the Udaya Tithi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 8:28 am today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 8:41 am today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 3:39 pm late tonight. Apart from this, the fast of the monthly Shivratri will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 26, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. Positive energy will remain around you. People will be happy with your behavior. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to get more money than expected. The respect of people associated with art will increase in the society, people will appreciate your creativity. There will be an increase in happiness in married life and health will improve.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get good profit in your business. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today, this will bring more sweetness in the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will get success in work.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Gemini

Today, you will have a new enthusiasm and happiness. Whatever work you do today, you will do it with all your heart. Today you will get new experiences. Mental confusion will be resolved, due to which your mind will be happy. Your social circle and your respect will increase. Today, you should avoid getting into any kind of court case. The day's schedule may change due to the arrival of relatives at home. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to succeed, but more hard work is needed in their studies. Today you will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get support from colleagues in the office, juniors will want to teach you work. Relationships with your lovemate will improve. Today, you will get the benefit of a political relationship in your work. Your work will be completed with the help of a close friend.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you do today will be successful. Today, your health will be better than before. Relatives will give you suggestions to expand your business today. Your reputation will increase in society. Elders will be happy with your behaviour, people will praise you. Today, you need to be very careful while driving. Today, your family's happiness and prosperity will increase.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today, you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today, you will think of new ways to complete a task. People doing business will be successful in taking the business forward. Today, you will get full support from your spouse. Today, due to the support and company of parents, students will be seen studying diligently. The rift between lovemates will end today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Starting the stalled plans in business will increase your busyness. People doing jobs will have to complete the tasks given to them on time today, otherwise they may have to face scolding from seniors. If you go on a long drive with your loved one, you will get a chance to know each other more. Today, you need to pay attention to your health. You will be able to solve domestic issues with your cleverness.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, away from unnecessary confusion, you will spend time at a temple or religious place. There are chances of going on a journey, the journey will be pleasant for you. Today, in your free time, you will think about your strengths and weaknesses. If you feel that you are lost somewhere in the crowd of the world, then take time for yourself and assess your personality. Today, you will get the support of friends in your work.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today will show a new path to happiness. You will make plans to travel with family members. You will get the benefit of family comforts. You will contact a politician. With full confidence, you will speed up all your pending work, you may need other colleagues to add to your plan. Today, you will be devotional, you will spend time reading some kind of spiritual book. Today will be favourable for you, all your work will be successful today.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today will be a great day. You have to be patient so that you can touch new heights. You will get a profit in the automobile business. You will get the pleasure of a new religious place. You will go on a tour with your friends or colleagues. You will get benefits from people associated with administrative services. Interaction with your close relatives will increase. Today you will be excited to start a new work. The ongoing rift with someone will end with your efforts.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will help someone, due to which positivity will remain inside you throughout the day. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. Today, you will try to improve your close relationships, you will get success. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office. You will take advice from an experienced person regarding your child's career. Today is a good day for lovemates; a plan to go out somewhere can be made.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you can give a gift to your mother, your mother will be happy. Today, your pending work will be completed. Today, you should pay more attention to listening rather than speaking. Some people will be impressed by your words and will want to talk to you. People of this zodiac who are poets, their poetry praised today. Today, your expenses will increase, but your income will also increase. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 on India TV.)