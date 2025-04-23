Horoscope Today, April 24: Gemini will find solutions to their problems, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 24, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya date of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Ekadashi and Thursday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 2:33 pm today. Brahma Yoga will remain till 3:56 pm today. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 10:49 am today, after which Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Varuthini Ekadashi's fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 24, 2025 for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your decision taken with discretion and prudence will be good, and all the work will be completed peacefully. The mind will be happy due to auspicious work related to children being done. Today, avoid spending too much or taking loans in the name of showing off. If you have made a promise to someone, then you will try to fulfil it. Your pending work will be completed, which will reduce your confusion. Avoid lying, this will keep your image good.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. With the help of colleagues and employees in the workplace, proper arrangements will be made and work will be completed smoothly. Partnership-related businesses will gain momentum today. But it is also necessary to make some changes in your working style. Employed people will get their desired workload. Today, you will not let outsiders interfere in the family system. Today, the blessings of your parents will remain with you. There will be a religious program around you in which your family will participate.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today, your day will start well. Today, you will find a solution to your problems. You will feel relaxed after getting a solution to any financial problem. In this, a practical approach instead of emotions will be helpful in your progress. Today will be a good day to start new work plans. Father will surprise those who are planning to buy property. Make changes in your daily routine so that your work will also be completed easily. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a profitable day for you. You will keep your nature positive today. Be careful while doing any kind of transaction at this time. Make sure to be present in political and social activities. This will increase the scope of public relations along with popularity. Also, some important programs related to household arrangements can be completed. Time will be spent in online shopping. From today, you will adopt a yoga routine, which will keep your health good. Students will take the help of teachers to understand a topic today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today will bring a special moment for you. Do not trust anyone too much in matters of money. Avoid taking decisions emotionally and generously, it is important to have proper discussion before taking any kind of decision. There will be minor problems at the workplace, but their solution will also be found in time. Today you can join a computer course for a better future. Students will take the help of seniors in completing their project. Lovemate will appreciate your feelings today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today, your day will be full of enthusiasm. Today, you will try to strengthen yourself financially and will also be successful. If you try to solve the transaction-related matter with the mediation of someone, then you will succeed. Today is a favourable time to complete the work that has been pending for some time. Working with cleverness and discretion will turn the circumstances in your favour. The support and love of your spouse will strengthen your married life. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Despite having a lot of running around, you will remain positive. Taking the right decision at the right time today will prove beneficial. Today you will get peace by getting a solution to a career-related problem. Your mind will be happy after completing the financial plan. Opponents can create problems for you but be assured that this will not harm you in any way. You can make some new friends through your good behaviour. All the work will be completed on time today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be your lucky day. Friends will boost your morale. Today you will be successful in completing your planned work plans. Today you will work harder to achieve your goals. Control your unnecessary expenditure. Traveling for work will be beneficial for you. People working should not be careless towards their projects. Work related to property will move forward rapidly, your mind will be happy. You will dominate the society, people will be impressed by your words.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a very happy day for you. Your spouse's help can be effective. You will get relief by showing your eye problem to a good doctor. Today is the right time for the plans you have been trying to complete for some time to come to fruition. Property-related work will give positive results. Therefore, you will be completely devoted to your work. You will be inclined towards religious matters. Today you will have a very good day.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today will be a very happy day for you. Today, under any circumstances, you will not let your self-respect and self-confidence weaken. Face the challenges today and try to make financial matters better. Do not interfere in the personal matters of others today, otherwise they can oppose you. Your problem in terms of work will be solved soon. The ongoing dispute in the family will be resolved today, coordination will remain good. You may have to cancel the plan to watch a movie with friends.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today will be a mixed day for you. Parents will go to a shopping mall with their children, which will bring a lot of enthusiasm to them. Your peaceful personality will help you organise your tasks in a planned manner. There will also be an increase in outdoor activities and public relations. Maintain your presence in the workplace. Also, pay attention to the suggestions of colleagues and co-workers. Students will get a new project, which everyone will complete together. You will go out somewhere, which will refresh your mind.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today will be a fresh day for you. Today, you will be able to maintain better harmony with everyone. In case of any confusion, the advice of close friends will be useful. You will feel positive energy by spending some time in religious or spiritual activities. Today will be a better day for people associated with the media of this zodiac sign, they will get to work on a new project. Today you will go to play cricket with friends. To increase immunity, you should practice yoga.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)