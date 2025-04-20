Horoscope Today, April 21: Sagittarius to open new paths of progress, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 21, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami date of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Monday. Ashtami's date will remain till 6:59 pm today. Sadhy Yoga will remain till 11 pm today. Also, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 12:37 pm today, after which Shravan Nakshatra will start. Kalashtami fast will be observed today. Apart from this, Shri Sheetalashtami fast will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 21, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Today, you will get back the stuck money, which will strengthen your financial condition. Today, you will think of cooperating in social work. If you look at the circumstances properly today, then you will be able to solve every problem. For the time being, you will think of keeping a distance from the people in whose company you are becoming negative. A journey undertaken for some important work will be pleasant. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get help from teachers in their studies. Will go somewhere with my lovemate. Students will be successful today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, your colleagues in the office will be impressed by your ideas, but you should avoid interfering with the work of others. Today, you can find a way to do your work easily. Work can start on a new plan. You will fulfil the responsibility of the family properly, which will keep you happy. Money-related problems will be resolved. You will get the support of influential people to take forward the difficult work. You will have a good time with friends in the evening. You will discuss with someone about taking the business forward.

Lucky colour- Pitch

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, your pending work will be completed and you will get mental peace. You will think about new ways of working. Today, you will get new employment opportunities. Today, you will be able to work on plans on the strength of your willpower. Today, you will have to control your ego. Focus only on the things that make you better and improve yourself. The more solid the plans you make today, the greater the chances of success. Today you can go to have dinner with your spouse. Today, the ongoing rift between siblings will end, and the mutual relationship will become stronger. Give your time to children so that you can get as much love as possible from them.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. With the sudden monetary gain, you will buy the things you need today. There will be more sweetness in married life. Today, you will improve yourself by removing wrong thoughts. Try to control your anger today. Try to improve the negative things in your nature. You will get new opportunities at work. Students will succeed in competitive exams. Your respect will increase in society today. The rift going on with your lovemate will end today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, your colleagues and seniors will be happy with your performance in the workplace and will praise you. Today, you will get results according to your work. You will get a way to achieve the big goal you want to achieve. Today, the final result will depend on your work. You will try to solve the problems going on with the family immediately. Complete the work by using the time properly. Today, you will easily complete all the important tasks. You will easily fulfil the responsibilities given by your father in the business. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behaviour.

Luckycolourr- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, your financial condition will remain strong, you can go to the market to buy goods. The time is favourable for the students preparing for the entrance exam, you will get good results from your hard work. Today evening you will go to a friend's birthday party where your other friends will also be there. You may have to discuss something in the office, enemies will be impressed by your plans. Today is a very special day for people of this zodiac who work in big companies. The problems going on in life will be resolved soon.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Your polite nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent, otherwise, you may face some trouble in the future. Today, you do not need to take unnecessary confusion. A big lesson of life is to accept that it is impossible to change many things. Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, today you will get enough time for yourself and you will be able to do your favourite things.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, your wish to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. Parents will look very happy as their child gets a good job. You can get rid of a health problem that you have been facing for a long time. Do not have a feeling of revenge against anyone today. You will get the same experiences as you think. Today, you will have to avoid being stubborn. Today, you can start a business with friends. You will get ample time to share all your heart's feelings with your spouse.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today will open new paths of progress. Students should keep full focus on their studies and soon will be successful in the exam. People working in private jobs can get a promotion today. You can join any auspicious festival with family members, where it will be better for you if you speak after weighing your words. Today is going to be a good day for unmarried people, the matter of relationships can move forward.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. You will use money in the right way. You will maintain balance in life and it will take time for some things to change. Try to complete any work in the right way today. You will get opportunities to increase your position and income. You will get happiness in life. Today, you will spend the day in many types of activities, and along with this, you will complete the most difficult tasks with full determination.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get good profit from an investment made earlier, you will be very happy with the good profit. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled today. Today you will share your thoughts with someone and he will give importance to your words. People in the family will respect your words completely. You may get to hear good news from your children. There will be better coordination with your spouse.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today, you will focus your attention on some creative work, which will increase your experience. Family members will support you in your work. You will think before lending money to someone. Keep in mind that the thoughts of others should not affect your decision today. The ongoing rift with your spouse will end today, there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Students will decide to prepare for a competitive exam today. Today is a good day for people associated with the sports world.

Lucky colour- pink

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)