Horoscope Today, April 20: Scorpios to get desirable results, know about other zodiac signs

Today is the Saptami Tithi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 7:01 pm today. Siddha Yoga will remain till 12:13 pm tonight. Also, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 11:49 pm today, after which Uttarashadha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Bhanu Saptami will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 20, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today is the day to do something new. You can think afresh about some work. Today, your dream is going to come true. Confidence and hard work are needed to achieve it. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Most of the work will be completed systematically. Your life partner will cooperate in your work today. There will be better profit in business than usual, due to which your financial condition will remain good.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today will be a very good day for you. Due to some important work or a meeting, you may have to go out of the station or even on a foreign trip. Keep your tone of speech soft today. Using the wrong words can spoil relationships. In case of any kind of dilemma, the advice of an experienced person will be appropriate for you. You will make more progress at work. Lovemates will go to watch a movie together. There are also signs of meeting a friend, you will have a good time with them.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. For those who have been looking for a job for a long time, their search can be completed today. Strengthen your business contacts today. You can get good orders and new contracts. Your hard work will complete the work on time, and at the same time, the employees will also be fully dedicated to the work. People working can get opportunities for change. Despite being busy, taking time for the family will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. You will get the support of everyone.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. In the beginning, you will feel that your work is getting completed, but by evening, there may be a problem with some work. Today will be a very relaxing day with family members. Your positive and balanced thinking will help you to complete the work in a planned manner. Today, you will make a proper contribution to social activities. Do not share your secrets while meeting strangers today. Ego and feelings of overconfidence are also your weaknesses; control them.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be a fine day for you. Today is a good day for students who are thinking of taking admission to college after the 12th. Today, your complicated work can be done, so keep your full attention on it. Today is a very favourable day to fulfil your dreams and ambitions. You will make plans for travelling with friends. Today, there may be some problems in the house due to an outsider. Do not trust anyone in money matters and make all the decisions yourself. Taking guidance from a family member in case of a problem will prove helpful for you.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Your work will be successful. You can get a suitable groom for your daughter. You will get a chance to be in the company of experienced people, which will make the day very good. You will think of doing something new. You will feel the effect of new energy inside you. Today is a favourable day to make important decisions related to finance. There will be sweetness in the marital relationship. You will get the full support of your spouse. You can also plan to go on a trip with them.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You may meet a big person. He will prove to be very useful to you in the coming time. Keep in mind today that taking too much time to make any decision can also make you miss out on many good opportunities. While following the advice of others, make sure to think about all its aspects. People associated with the business can get some big projects. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a little good for you. You will get the desired results. If you are looking to shift your business to another place, then look at the place properly. The day will be good for a partnership with someone. You can take responsibility for any work in the office. Control your speech today. The business of people doing the iron business will do well. Today, you will get sudden monetary gains, which will strengthen your financial position.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Your monitoring at the workplace is very important today. A little carelessness can lead to important orders slipping out of hand. It would be better to make some changes to your policies. Do not ignore the activities of colleagues and employees. Staying in touch with experienced people will create beneficial situations for you. Today, new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to implement in your daily routine. With this, you will be able to fulfil your dreams.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, your problem is going to be solved. By keeping a positive attitude, the circumstances will automatically become normal. Your child will also focus on his studies. And the problem regarding any subject will also be resolved. Students preparing for any government exam will have to work harder than before. Today, there is also a need to pay attention to health. You will get the support of your life partner in property-related matters.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there is a need to have a lot of patience and restraint in business matters. Proper achievements are being made in the media and marketing-related business. However, you will not get proper results according to your hard work. You can get a big order with someone's help. There will be a cordial atmosphere in the family. Today, you will be praised everywhere at home and outside. Everyone will behave well with you. Today is a good day to do social work. You can also get an award in the office for some work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there will be a lot of busyness and hard work in business at the workplace. There is a possibility of a big deal in business. There will also be beneficial situations in public dealings. Today, there will be proper harmony among family members. In partnership-related business, resolve the ongoing activities with the partner peacefully. Getting angry and agitated can worsen the situation. There will be a happy atmosphere due to getting good news from a close relative. There are also chances of your promotion.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)