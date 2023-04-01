Horoscope Today, April 2: Health will remain good for Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 2

Horoscope Today, April 2: Today is the Dwadashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Dwadashi Tithi today will remain till 6.24 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Today the fast of Madan Dwadashi will also be observed. Along with this, after crossing the whole day today, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 7.24 am tomorrow morning. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 02 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be full of enthusiasm for you. Your health will remain good. Today you will get many opportunities of profit. Children of this zodiac will do something creative today. Any of your important work will be completed on time today. There will be happiness in married life. Marriage proposals will come to unmarried people. There is a possibility of taking property. Today you will get rid of any health problem that has been going on for a long time.

Taurus

Today will be a very good day for you. Today you will work on new ways of doing some work. Today is also a good day to complete your unfinished tasks. Your financial condition will also improve. Today your self-confidence will prove to be the key to your success. Today you will feel proud of the success of the children. Can buy any new electronic item today. Today, try to avoid getting caught in unnecessary controversies.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Some better opportunities related to investment can be found. Today new ideas will keep coming in front of you. Today is a very good day for planning and taking decisions. Today you will maintain full attention on your responsibilities. Will try to complete every work with enthusiasm. Your efforts will soon bear fruit. Today you will talk with an open mind. Also try to understand the problems of others.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. There is a possibility of a distant relative coming to the house. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family, the chances of traveling abroad are being made for those who are teachers. On the other hand, those who are doing the business of sweets, a big person can come to their shop today. Today, with the help of elder brother, you can buy TV or any new item for the house. Today you can have a sudden meeting with an old friend. They can also get some kind of help for business.

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you will talk to family members to do some new work. For the unmarried of this zodiac, there can be discussions of marriage at home. Before putting your presentation and plan in front of someone else, do check it once. Your efforts for some work will be successful. Students can create ideas about learning something new. Today you will listen to good music, your mental peace will be maintained. Today you will solve any matter with confidence.

Virgo

Today will be full of freshness for you. There may be a change in your plan. There will be a desire to do something new in the business. If you work with your brain instead of your heart, then your work will be completed easily and easily. Due to financial gain in business, one can get rid of debt. People associated with music can get good job offers today. Today you will take out time to go out with friends.

Libra

Today is a great day for you. You will spend this evening in a quiet place, thinking about a dream project, and soon you will get encouragement. Avoid taking any decision in haste today. Today your good attitude towards people will make you dear to people. The advice of elders will prove beneficial for you. Money is becoming the sum of profit. You will also be inclined towards social service. For the women of this zodiac who work from home, today will be a good day, soon you will get

There will be more money.

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today your thinking and planning will be clear. Today you may have some different experiences. If you want to make any request to the officials then today is a good day. Can take a big decision in family matters. Those who are businessmen, they can sign a deal with some other big company. There is also a possibility of monetary gains. Time is right for growth in business. Today is also a good day for those preparing for government exams.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you may be a little busy in office work. You may feel a little tired. Today your financial side will be normal. Plans to hang out with friends may have to be postponed, but your friendship will remain strong. Today you should avoid ignoring some special family matters. Helping siblings in the house will make you feel good. You will consider setting new dimensions in your career.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will meet some special people, with whom you will enjoy meeting. Today there will be sweetness in your married life, the problems which were not being solved till now, will be solved today. Today you will show seriousness in matters related to money. You may have to make some changes in your daily routine for a good change in health.

Aquarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today will be a good day for the farmers. Today you will get support from your father in some work, there will be ease in work. You will feel energetic in terms of health. Will make a plan to have dinner in a hotel with the spouse, this will strengthen your relationship. People associated with sports of this amount can participate in any new activity. Parent's advice will be beneficial in some work. Today you will think about your career.

Pisces

Today will be your best day. Planned work will be completed today. Today you can be consulted as an expert in any matter. You will be ready to help your loved ones. Your married life will remain better. The businessman of this zodiac will get some new experiences at work. Today you will get positive results in some work, due to which you will feel happy. Today there is also a possibility of meeting some old friends.

Read More Astrology News