Horoscope Today, April 19: Cancerians will spend good time with family, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 19, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 6:23 pm today. Shiva Yoga will remain till 12:52 pm tonight. Also, Mool Nakshatra will remain till 10:21 am today, after which Purvashada Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 19 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day. You have to be patient so that you will touch new heights. You will get profit in the automobile business. You will get a chance to visit religious places. You will go on a tour with your friends or colleagues. You will get benefits from people associated with administrative services. Interaction with your relatives will increase. Today you will be excited to start a new work. Today you will get the support of your spouse in the project work.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today you will have a new enthusiasm and happiness. You will start your new business, you will work with a full heart. Today you will get a new experience. Mental troubles will be resolved, which will keep you happy. Your social circle and respect will increase. You will get help from a friend. Today you should avoid getting into a fight with anyone. Today, going to a friend's house can change the schedule of the day, there will be an atmosphere of happiness at home. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today will be a happy day. Your courage will increase and you will be able to do courageous work. You will get the benefit of homeland. You will get an opportunity to do impressive work. You will get an opportunity to take a new step in life. You will have to work patiently, which will give the full result of the work. You will adopt new techniques to increase your work efficiency. You will go to a religious place with a friend. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. New happiness will come in married life.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will bring good results for you. Today you will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get relief from ongoing health problems and you will feel energetic. It is important to introspect to keep your personality organized. New sources of your income will be created, your financial side will be strong. Today, due to getting favourable results, you will feel full of energy and peace inside you. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be a happy day for you. You will do your work in a new direction. You will think of buying a new vehicle from friends, you will get good advice. Today your food and wealth will increase. You will fulfil the responsibility of the post you are working on well. Today your family's happiness and peace will increase. You can make a special contribution to solving the problem of a close relative. Today is going to be a good day for students, there are chances of getting success soon.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today your day will bring happiness. You will share your opinion with people at home, and people will agree with you. Special attention will have to be paid to the health of the child. You will meet a good doctor for stomach problems, which will give you some relief. You will get rid of business complications. By working with patience, the work will be completed soon. Stay away from negative things and adopt positive thoughts. Women will be busy with household chores today and will make new dishes for children.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Today, happiness will increase due to mutual harmony in your married life. Today you will get the support of family members, which will solve any problem. Today you will be fit and healthy. Today people will be impressed by your art of working. Students of this zodiac will be serious about their studies and careers. Today you can get a chance to help people at the social level.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for the people doing jobs, they will get great news related to work. Today, instead of anger, solve any matter peacefully. Today, under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. Your happy behaviour will impress everyone. You will make a program to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today, you will have a happy time meeting close people and doing entertainment-related activities.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today will show a new path of happiness. You will get the benefit of family comforts. You will contact a politician. Today you will speed up all your pending work with full confidence, you may need other colleagues to add them to your plan. You will be devotional today. Today will be a favorable day for you. Make sure to take some time for yourself. People working away from home will get a chance to meet their family today. Today your financial condition will remain strong.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today you will consider new ways to complete a task. Today there is a need to make changes in business activities according to time. Along with this, you will also maintain discipline on employees and staff. Today your financial condition will be strong. Today there are chances of getting the pleasure of a new vehicle. Today you will be happy to get full support from your spouse. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Relationships with lovemate will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationship in your work. Your work will be completed with the help of a close friend. You will be excited about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. There will be an organized and pleasant atmosphere at home. Students studying medicine are going to get great success today. Today you will go to a religious place with the family.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day. Today your busyness will increase due to starting the stalled plans in business. Today lovemates will go on a long drive, you will get a chance to know each other better. Today going on an official trip will be helpful in your progress. Marital relationships will remain pleasant. Today there will be interest in art and literature. Instead of being happy with your praises, pay more attention to work. Activities will continue smoothly in the workplace.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)