Horoscope Today, April 17: Taurus should keep positive approach, know about other zodiac signs

Today is the Panchami Tithi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Friday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 5:08 pm today. Parigha Yoga will remain till 1:03 am today. Also, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 8:21 am today, after which Moola Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 18, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. The day will be spent in many types of personal activities. Today, you have to trust yourself. Do not take more workload than your capacity. Investing today will be beneficial for the future. If you are thinking of buying property or a vehicle, then this is the right time to do it. You will also spend some time on work related to your interest. Before implementing your plans, think about them well.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. There is a need to focus on business activities. Today, the situation is excellent, and the decisions taken will yield better results. Students are likely to achieve success in an interview or career. If the proceedings related to property are going on, then today things can be done. Your positive attitude towards life will keep your self-confidence stronger. The pending work will run smoothly due to your efforts. Try to complete each of your tasks seriously.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Keep yourself away from the personal activities of others. Give importance to your personal and family matters. Solving the problems of children today will increase their morale. Therefore, you will spend some time with them. Today, you will get an opportunity to spend time with respected people. You will buy valuable items related to the comfort of the house. Faith will remain in matters of religion. You will decide to buy a new vehicle and will also take advice from family members.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will be happy with the completion of a special task. Today, think about yourself and work for yourself. Family problems will end with the advice of an experienced person, and mutual relationships will improve. Today, your financial side will remain better. But it will also be difficult to cut down on expenses. More hard work is needed to prove yourself. If you take all your decisions yourself today, they will prove to be effective for you. If you depend on others, then your time will be wasted.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you are going to get a special achievement. Your anger and being too disciplined will create problems for others. Spend some time in spiritual or religious activities. There is a need to be very careful while dealing with or transacting with someone in business. Today, your married life is going to be good. Your spouse will give you a reason to be happy. Today is a good day for students, they will get success soon.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Try to keep your lifestyle more advanced. You will take an interest in some creative activities to give a new look to your work. You will have to stay late in the office due to excessive workload. Today, the pending work is going to be completed. Your positive and balanced thinking will help you to complete the work in a planned manner. Your proper contribution will remain in social activities. People will be impressed by your work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, circumstances are going to bring pleasant changes in your favour. At this time, you will make a new plan to fulfil your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents can try unsuccessfully to harm you. Government servants are going to get excellent responsibilities. Today, you will get the support of some experienced people, and you will get new information. The youth will get better results from their hard work on any of their projects. Today is going to be a good day for love mates.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will complete the tasks in a systematic and planned manner. You will be happy to get the desired results. Youth can get good news related to their career. Today, you will get advice from your father on some business-related work, which will prove to be effective for you. You will get good profit in a business related to machinery, etc. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Students are going to get success today.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You are going to get good news from a friend. Today, you will get to learn something new online, which will prove to be very effective for your future. Today, people will like your positive attitude and balanced behaviour very much. Visiting a religious place will give mental peace. Today, completing the work on time will depend on your hard work. People preparing for administrative jobs are going to achieve great success today.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Before doing any work, be sure to get complete information about it. Today, you will pay attention to the production as well as its quality in business. Today, many things will be in your favour. Money lent to someone will be returned. People associated with politics can achieve success. Due to which your status in society will increase. Today, the support of friends can solve your problem. You will get a gift from your lovemate, which will keep you happy throughout the day.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be favourable. The problem regarding children's education and career will be solved. The decision of the court case will come in your favour today. Your spouse will support you in your work today. Keep trust in each other, the relationship will strengthen. Suddenly, some such expenses will come up, on which it will not be possible to cut down. But income will be more than usual. Lovemates can plan to travel somewhere today. Also, they will give gifts to each other.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. With the guidance of an experienced person, all the work will be completed in a planned manner, and you will feel amazing energy inside you. The youth will be completely serious about their future-related activities. The arrival and departure of relatives in the house will keep the whole day busy. Today, you will suddenly get back the money you lent. With this, you will buy the things you need. Students will get great success today, due to which people will wish them.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)