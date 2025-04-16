Horoscope Today, April 17: Pisceans to get blessings from elders, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 17, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Chaturthi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 3:24 pm today. Variyan Yoga will remain till 12:50 pm tonight. Also, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 8:21 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 17 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. It is important to make changes in the business work plan today. The guidance of experienced people will be helpful for your growth. Today your income will be good. People doing jobs are likely to change their place soon. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Today there will be an atmosphere of family happiness and peace. You will be happy to see that people will have a sense of respect for you. Newly married couples will visit a religious place today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there will be a lot of workload in the office, so you should avoid being lazy. Strengthen your contacts more today, because it is going to prove very beneficial for you. Today you will also get some new information. Children will focus on their studies. Today, getting someone's advice will boost your morale and you will do your work well. Students are likely to be successful today.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, a family property-related matter can be resolved, in which you will also get the help of family members. Be careful about the health of the senior members of the house today. Today, due to excessive expenses, the mind will be a little confused. But soon the circumstances will become favourable for you, so keep patience. Today your support is necessary in solving a friend's problem. You will get the support of your brothers and sisters today. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Try to focus on the thoughts related to your purpose. If you are making plans to expand your business, then this is a favourable time to work on them. With the advice and help of an influential person, you can get new achievements. Today, people doing government jobs will have more work. There will also be pressure from the officers. Today the dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled. Lovemates will go somewhere today. There will be happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Giving proper time to your family will keep the atmosphere sweet. Today there will be a lot of running around and hard work throughout the day, but the success of the work will also remove your fatigue. Helping a friend will keep your mind calm. The youth of this zodiac will get the desired results in their career-related efforts. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, you will have to maintain a balance while spending and shopping, especially paying attention to savings. Be careful in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today also keep in mind that do not take important decisions by getting emotional. Parents should maintain friendly behavior with their children, because too much control can reduce their self-confidence. Today, any kind of movement can cost time and money. Today you will be able to face any adverse situation with your ability and talent. To develop yourself, it is also necessary to bring a little change in your nature according to the time.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today the workload may increase in the office, but the work done by you will impress your boss. Today do not ignore your important work due to laziness or others. It is very important to take care of budget etc. in financial matters. Today is the time to work wisely and carefully. Today, instead of interfering in the matters of others, you will remain busy and happy in your work. Students of this zodiac sign will pay special attention to their studies today. Mother can make some sweets and feed them to her children today.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your full attention will be on improving your work. Today children will take more care of their parents and will also listen to them. Today will be a very relaxed day. You will spend time with family in activities like entertainment and online shopping. Your behavioural skills will also give you success in your financial and business matters. You will get back the money lent. You can get great success in business.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. There will be a lot of running around throughout the day. Spending some time in spiritual activities will give you mental peace. In property-related matters, the result is likely to come in your favour today. People of this zodiac will be serious about their future, you will also get good news soon. Today will be especially favourable for women. Today you will meet someone who will impress you. There are chances of going abroad.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will be thrilled thinking about a special person. Today you can get some new experiences. Today due to family or personal reasons, you will not be able to give much time at the place of business. But still, most of the work will be completed smoothly through the phone. People doing jobs will get relief by completing their target and will also be able to focus on other work. Today if something is being told by seniors and boss, then take it seriously and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your behavior will be good for the people around you, new energy will flow inside you. To get relief from the daily routine, you will plan to visit a religious place today, which will keep both body and mind cheerful. You will get proper support from an influential person in starting a new work. Today your dream will also come true. Mother can ask you for something, which she will be happy to fulfil.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. There may be some challenges today. Do not panic when adverse circumstances arise and if you try to find a solution, everything will be fine. Also, you will control your speech and anger. This will maintain coordination with friends or neighbours. Today is going to be a good day for students. There are chances of getting success soon.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)