Horoscope Today, April 17: Day full of happiness for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, April 17: Today is Vaishakh Krishna Paksha's Udaya Tithi Dwadashi and Monday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 3.46 pm today, after that Trayodashi Tithi will start. Tonight at 9:00 PM, there will be Brahma Yoga for 7 minutes. Along with this, the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 2.28 minutes late tonight. Today Som Pradosh fast will also be observed. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 17th April for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is going to be a favourable day for you. Some important domestic work will be completed. Keep your behaviour positive. You can also think about the plans made for the future. Will also help in achieving your objectives. You will recognise the role of your family, friends, and spouse in your life. Restraint and patience will remain in your nature, due to which you will easily find solutions to all your problems. You may also have to travel for family work.

Taurus

It will be a good day for you, and today will be beneficial for business. Some better opportunities related to investment can be found. New ideas will keep coming in front of you. The day is very good for planning and taking decisions. Pay full attention to your responsibilities. Try to complete every task with enthusiasm. Your efforts may soon bear fruit. Your luck will support you. There are chances for the unemployed to get employment. You will speak with an open mind. Also, try to understand the problems of others.

Gemini

It is going to be a day full of happiness. Your mind will be engaged in doing new work. There are possibilities for two-fold growth in business. Do your work with the utmost care, as well as help others in every possible way. The economic condition will be normal. Today will be a good day for Lovemate. You will get love and support from your life partner. The day will be fine. Can buy any new electronic goods. Avoid getting caught in disputes without any reason.

Cancer

It is going to be a fine day. Keep your thoughts positive. You can make up your mind to switch jobs. You can get good options for this. You will be successful in handling old work in the office. To pacify an angry partner, you can give him a favourite gift. Take any decision carefully. Today you should avoid being hasty in any work.

Leo

It will be a good day. Everyone you meet will be impressed by you. There will be cooperation from the family in the field of business. Maintain restraint in your speech at work. There may be a dilemma in your mind regarding your career, but soon it will be resolved. Your health will be better than before, eat dry food. An outing with the children can be planned. There will be relief from the rift already going on in married life. Control your expenses, otherwise you may face problems.

Virgo

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Get out of the world of home and office and enjoy nature. Today is also a good day to complete your unfinished tasks. Your financial condition will also improve. Your self-confidence will prove to be the key to your success. You will have to work with some patience to get government work done. If students want to take admission in a new coaching institute, then today is a favourable day. You will feel proud of the success of the children.

Libra

It is going to be a golden day for you. New thoughts will come in your mind. There may be a change in your plan. There will be a desire to do something new in business. Work with your head instead of your heart. Due to economic benefits in business, you will get rid of debt. There are chances of you getting promoted in the office. someone with family. You can go to a relative's wedding. People associated with music can get good job offers today.

Scorpio

It is going to be a favorable day. The day will be good for investing in property. The advice of elders will prove beneficial for you. The sum of money and profit is being made. You will also be inclined towards social welfare. Enemies will try to defeat you, but they will not be able to stand in front of you. Employed people will get special success; they will get the support of a big officer in the office. Traders will get new sources of income. Suddenly, you may get a call from an old friend.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. You can go on a religious journey. Your interest in political work will increase. Your respect will increase among the neighbours. You will succeed in a competitive exam. Today is a good day for science students. You will find it easy with the help of your father in business. Lovemates are likely to settle their relationship today. There is a need to pay special attention to diet and lifestyle.

Capricorn

It is going to be a better day for you. Senior officers at the workplace will appreciate your work. There are chances of an increase in your salary, due to which your day will be good. Maintain good behaviour towards your seniors. It is also going to be a favourable day for the students. The impact of your good performance will be clearly visible on your career. There are chances for profit in your business. With the benefit of money, you complete your stalled work.

Aquarius

It will be a good day for you. You will contribute in social works. Success will be achieved as expected in the workplace. You can meet your best friend. In family matters, you will discuss something with your spouse. Avoid travelling far away today; this decision will be right for your health. Wait for the right time to invest in the business. Today is a good day for those preparing for government exams.

Pisces

It will be an enthusiastic day for you. You will do any auspicious work today. Worries will remain in the mind for the career of the child. Can enjoy the weather outside with friends. The whole day will be full of fun. You will get a chance to connect with new people. Your boss can praise you and even promote you.

