Horoscope Today, April 16: Scorpios to get employment opportunities, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 16, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tritiya of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 1:18 pm today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is going to remain throughout the day and night today. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain throughout the day and night till 5:55 am tomorrow. Apart from this, the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 16 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new career-related opportunities. You will get the support of your elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students will take the help of teachers today to understand marketing, which will be very useful in the future. You will take out some time from your busy day for your children, which you will be seen enjoying a lot with them, this will make you feel refreshed. Your married life is going to be great today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of participating in some religious activity nearby. Today, talking or consulting with others in any matter will be beneficial. You will think about important work and relationships. Any problem related to the family will get a solution. If you try afresh to complete the tasks, you will be successful. Today you can be sensitive about the needs and feelings of others. Today you will be able to focus on work.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Due to excessive busyness, you will not be able to spend time at home, but you will be successful in completing many of your important tasks. Be careful while doing any kind of transaction today. Today, before making an important decision in business, take advice from an experienced person. At this time, more time will be spent on outdoor activities. Important travel for work will be beneficial. Today you will come to know such a thing, knowing which you will feel surprised.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, with the help of the elders of the house, your important work will be completed. You will get good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring freshness in the relationship. You will feel good by helping in social work. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Today you will get a chance to meet an influential person. Today religious functions will be organized at home, which will create an atmosphere of happiness.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today your friendly relations with some influential people will strengthen. You will get appropriate results according to your hard work. Avoid taking decisions in emotions, by doing this you will definitely get success. Today you will be successful in completing office work on time. You will plan to start a new project. Today is going to be a good day for students. The result of a competitive exam will come in your favour.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will get a full chance to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be very impressed with your plan. Your financial side will be strong. You will decorate your house according to the festival. You should maintain control over your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. Today you will take part in social work, you will be respected in society. You are getting the support and company of your spouse in abundance.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Today you may take more time in everyday tasks. Today it will prove better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in business. Father will try to fulfil the wishes of children. For those people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today you will get new responsibilities, which you will be able to fulfill well. People associated with art will get good profits.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can get new employment opportunities. Today there can be a situation of debate with other people at the workplace, you should avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with anyone. Today you will plan to visit a religious place with your family. Today you will get a chance to learn new work, which will benefit you in the future. Today you will get success in court cases. Your work will be discussed in the society.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today has brought happiness to you. Today, there will be sweetness in the relationship with the brothers. Today you will get relief from the problems that have been going on for some time. Today your financial condition will strengthen. You will plan a religious work with your parents. Today you will feel healthy. Today your business will run better than usual. You will have some happy moments with your spouse. Today you will plan to party with friends.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. Everyone will want to take your opinion. Your status will increase among the people in the office. You may meet a special person today. You will get financial benefits and new sources of income will be obtained. Young children will be very happy today, they will find a new game for themselves. Health will remain better than before. Friends will make your day happy by making a great plan for the evening. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make plans to improve your future. Your relationship with family members will improve. Today you will give importance to family relationships. Unmarried people will get marriage proposals. If you live somewhere far away from your parents, then you can visit your ancestral home. Today is going to be a great day for the lovemate of this zodiac. Your happiness will increase due to the success of your child.

Lucky Color- Yellow

Lucky Number- 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a busy day. There will be challenges in business today. There may be interference from outsiders. It would be better to get everything done under your supervision. Today you will spend some time at a religious place. Your work will be completed smoothly. You can think of organizing a Manglik event at home, which will bring happiness to the house. Today your mind will be happy due to sudden monetary gains. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)