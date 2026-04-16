Horoscope Today, April 16, 2026: Check Aries to Pisces predictions, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today marks the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, falling on a Thursday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain until 8:12 PM. Indra Yoga will be in effect until 10:38 AM, after which Vaidhriti Yoga will take over. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will prevail until 1:59 PM. Let’s find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how April 16, 2026, will unfold for you, along with your lucky colour and number for the day.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today brings fresh energy and enthusiasm. Your cheerful nature will uplift those around you. A stuck payment may finally come through, improving your financial situation. You may plan an outing with your family, while children stay busy with activities. Meeting an experienced person could help resolve ongoing issues. Your partner will be attentive and supportive. Students can expect a positive day.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable. Avoid getting caught up in past matters. Businesspersons travelling for work may see financial gains. You may feel inclined towards social service. There is a chance of meeting someone who could benefit your business. Your personality will leave a strong impression. Avoid rushing through tasks at work. Married life will bring new happiness and support.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

A great day lies ahead. Support from influential people will boost your confidence. You may consider buying a new home and discuss it with your family. Children will make you proud with their achievements. Small gestures of kindness will make the day special. Focus on using your time wisely. Creative pursuits may attract you today. Those in the dry fruits business can expect profits and may plan expansion.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

An emotional day awaits as you may reconnect with a childhood friend. Your partner’s positive behaviour will lift your mood. Those working in family businesses need better coordination. Spend your time and energy helping others, but avoid unnecessary involvement. You will enjoy lighthearted moments with your partner. You may also think about giving your business a new direction and seek expert advice.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

A rewarding day is on the cards. Keep your ambitions in check to fully enjoy life. Practising yoga will benefit your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Financial gains are possible through a woman’s support. Maintain a positive mindset while working. Job seekers may find opportunities through contacts. Students will stay focused. Couples may plan an outing and exchange gifts.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

You may stay busy throughout the day. Do not ignore household responsibilities. Your family expects more from you, so extra effort may be needed. Couples will value each other’s emotions, strengthening their bond. You may get time to spend with your partner. A long phone call with a close relative may help you share your thoughts.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will feel special. If you plan an outing, it will bring joy and relaxation. You may go shopping for home decor. Work pressure might delay your return home. People may prefer to talk rather than listen today. You may plan to meet friends. Conversations with elders will be meaningful and may bring useful insights.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A good day overall. You may reinvest business profits for growth. Advice from siblings will help in important matters. Spending time with your partner will strengthen your bond. A family outing is likely. Students preparing for competitive exams may see success. Positive changes in your partner’s behaviour will make you happy. Literature students will have a productive day.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

An average day. Unexpected expenses may cause slight stress, but you will manage things soon. Your blunt behaviour may not sit well with others. Take time for self-reflection to improve yourself. Your energetic approach at work will impress colleagues. Your boss may appreciate your efforts.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A favourable day. A neighbour may seek your help. Discussing household matters with a senior family member will be useful. Working on self-improvement will bring positive results. Students will complete academic projects successfully. Graduates may apply for competitive exams and begin preparation. Married life will remain happy.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be steady. Past investments may bring good returns. You may take financial matters seriously and plan improvements. An outing with a friend is likely. It’s a good day for creative work. Your partner may seek your advice, which will prove helpful. Enjoying good food with family will bring happiness.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

A positive day. People around you will support and appreciate your efforts. Keep your temper in check at home to maintain harmony. Meeting new people may bring freshness into your life. You may feel happy recalling old memories after finding something from the past. A friend may surprise you with a unique gift. It’s a great day for couples.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).