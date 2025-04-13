Horoscope Today, April 14: Aquarians should consult trusted people, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 14, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the day of Pratipada and Monday of the Udaya Tithi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will remain till 8:26 am today, after which Dwitiya Tithi will start. Vajra Yoga will remain till 10:38 pm tonight. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 12:14 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 14, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today your circumstances will be more favourable than before. You will get more profit from hard work in the business sector today. Today there are chances of completion of important work. Today you will get guidance from experienced people. This will have a positive effect on your personality. Today the misunderstanding going on with a friend or relative will be removed. Students will get good results from career-related hard work. By helping a stranger, you will feel a little better.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 6

Taurus

Today will be a profitable day for you. People will get to know about your hidden talent today. Spending some time in spiritual activities will give you mental peace. You will get the support of an experienced person in business today. There will be an atmosphere of peace and happiness at home today. You will go out somewhere with your loved one. Today you will get success in the work field. Your pending tasks will be completed today. Mutual coordination will increase in married life. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will seriously consider the policies related to change in the ways of working in business. Plans related to the new work system will be successful. Your good work will be appreciated on the job. There are chances of getting the news of promotion. Today your personality will improve. Today there will be an increase in harmony in your family life. Today you may have to fulfill some big responsibility. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will pay more attention to the incomplete tasks. If you are thinking of making changes in the workplace, then keep in mind the rules of Vastu. Today you will finish your work in the office on time. Today there will be mutual coordination between spouses and family members. Today you will go for an interview for a job in which you will be selected. Today your honesty will be discussed everywhere. People will also have faith in you in the workplace.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today there is a need to improve the arrangement of the workplace. This will improve the ways of working. Get every work done under your supervision. Some people in the office may feel jealous of your progress. Today you will finish all the work in the desired manner. Your presence in social work will be appreciated. Students will get better results from their hard work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 9

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Do not ignore any phone calls today, you may get special information. You will feel happy by helping a close person. Your efforts to make the house arrangement proper will be successful. Today you will get a chance to go to a festival with the family. Today, teamwork in the office will give better results. After a long time, today you will spend time with the family. Today, your attachment towards them will increase. Today, there will be progress in the stalled work.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will organize your plans. You will trust your qualities instead of others, you will get benefits. Emotional relationship with your spouse will be strengthened. Some time will be spent in entertainment and roaming with the family. Today you need to improve your willpower as well as your emotions. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to get success in the competitive field. Today is going to be a great day for doctors.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Do not talk about the way of working of business to others today. Do not make any important decisions in your job or business today. Students will get better results in any competitive exam. Today family members will spend time together. You will get a chance to meet your loved one. Today you can make up your mind to start a new business. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today you will be busy with important tasks. Today while talking, do not use such words which you may regret later. Today do not let the past things dominate you. You will remain mentally healthy with meditation. Today you will get back the money given to a relative. You will use it in the planned work. People associated with politics will take an interest in social work today. Today you will get some new responsibilities.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today is a time of success for people associated with the media, and marketing business. People doing jobs will pay more attention to their work. Bring flexibility in your nature today. Family problems will increase due to your stubbornness. Students should prepare hard, they will get good marks soon. There are chances of an increase in your salary. Today you will attract others with your words. The pending work will be completed today with the help of your loved ones.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today your work will be completed on time. Keep trying with full confidence. If you are planning to buy a vehicle, then the day is auspicious. Despite being busy, you will spend time with relatives and friends. Today, do not let your confidence and self-esteem decrease in any adverse situation. In confusion, consult trusted people. Today there will be happiness in your married life. Your spouse will give you gifts.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will be a better day for fashion designers. Today you will get a big order online. Today, the financial condition will improve due to getting back the money stuck somewhere. Learning from mistakes, you will change your ways of working. Students of this zodiac sign will get good results in the exam. Sweetness will increase in married life. Women of this zodiac sign can get a surprise from their spouse today, which will make you happy.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 3

