Horoscope Today, April 12: Sagittarius will get support from office colleagues; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 12, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today is the full moon date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Saturday. The full moon date will last the whole day and night and will remain till 5:52 am tomorrow. Today is the full moon of Vratadi Snandaan. Shri Hanuman Janmotsav will be celebrated today. Yayijayad Yoga will remain till 6:08 pm. Also, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 6:08 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 12 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today your day will be mixed. Today you should control your expenses. You should avoid being hasty in any decision. People of this zodiac who are writers, their poems will be liked by more and more people, you can also be honoured by an institution. Today the blessings of parents will help you reach your destination. You will get help from friends in some work.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you will spend time with family members. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Students of this zodiac need to work harder. Today your financial condition will remain good. You will plan to go somewhere with your spouse. You can think about starting some work afresh. Today your work will be completed on time.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can make some changes at the workplace. Today you may be inclined towards spirituality. Everything will remain good in the family. You will plan to go somewhere with friends. You will get new opportunities for growth in the workplace. Today will be a great day for those who are associated with health services. You may get an offer of transfer to the desired place.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today, a close friend of yours can come to meet you. You can share some personal things with them. This will ease the burden on your mind a bit. Today, a relative can help you in solving family problems. The day is good for students. You need to focus on your work without worrying too much about the results.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you take up today, will be completed. Also, the pace of other work will remain intact. The marriage of those people of this zodiac who are unmarried will be finalized. The atmosphere at home will remain better. Some people may ask you for advice in terms of work. If you are a student and want to take tuition classes for any subject, then you can start today.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today will be beneficial for you. Today people will pay full attention to what you say, travel plans can be made. Some complicated situations related to money will be resolved today. Everyday tasks can be completed. Today people around you will praise your behavior. Today you will finish important work before time, seniors will praise your work. Today you will be successful to a great extent in making others understand your point.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today will be a day full of changes. You may have to make a big decision regarding your career. If you are doing a job, then suddenly you can be sent out for some work. Due to work, you will not be able to give full time to the family, but the family will remain with you. You should try to complete your work on time. You may have to borrow money to start a new business.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio

Today will bring a sign of new happiness in life. Your spouse will give you great news. The rest of the family will also look very happy. There will be coordination between relationships and work. You will be financially strong. Engineers will get great benefits. People of this zodiac sign in the manager post will handle their work well. You can go to the mall for shopping with the children. Today the pace of your business will increase. You will also get opportunities to increase your income.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will get the support of colleagues in the office. Your work will be completed on time. Your positive thoughts can influence someone. Your help will be beneficial to others. Students can make some changes in their studies. You will get help from someone to understand your difficult subjects. You will get help from your spouse in some household work. Your project will be completed on time.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today will be a happy day for you. You will get help from a colleague in the office. You will plan to have dinner with your spouse in a restaurant. This will make your relationship stronger. Sports-related people of this zodiac can participate in some new activity. Today you will think about your career. There is a possibility of an increase in your wealth. You will feel energetic in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a better day for you. Today you will be given such work in the office, which you will complete easily. Today you can be consulted as an expert in some matter. Your married life will remain better. Today you will be ready to help your loved ones. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will get some new experiences at work. Children can go to the park to play with their friends.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today can be spent on travel. This travel can be related to some office work. Today you will be in the mood for some fun. This will keep your mind happy. Children of this zodiac sign can participate in a drawing competition. There is a possibility of meeting a friend. There can be some newness in everyday life. You will be successful in completing most of the household tasks. Today will prove to be a day of success for the students.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

