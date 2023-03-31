Horoscope Today, April 1: Happy day for Aries, Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 1

Horoscope Today, April 1: Today is Ekadashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Ekadashi Tithi will cross the whole day today till 4:19 in the morning. After crossing the whole day today, Dhriti Yoga will remain till 2:43 in the late night. Along with this, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 4:48 in the morning after crossing the whole day. Apart from this, starting from 3:09 in the afternoon, till 4:19 in the morning, Bhadra of the earth will remain. Kamada Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 31 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

The day will be full of happiness for you. Stucked work will be completed with the help of a colleague. Today you will make a surprise plan for your parents, due to which your parents will be very happy. For the people of this amount who are doing work from home, there are chances of more benefits for them today. Today students will be busy with some important topics, teachers will help you.

Taurus

The day will be full of happiness. Today your mind will be engaged in some new work. Your ability will give you a new identity today, your juniors will try to learn something new from you. Those who are associated with the marketing business of this amount, their business will increase today. Today you will get some good news from the child's side, this good news can also be related to a job. Lovemate will plan to go somewhere today, sweetness will increase in the relationship.

Gemini

The day will be full of enthusiasm. You will get full opportunity to present your opinion in front of the family, people will be greatly impressed by your plan. Your financial condition will be strong. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God, you can go to any temple where you will get happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Today good chances are being made for women of this zodiac who want to start an online business.

Cancer

Today will be beneficial for you. A guest will come to your house, due to which there will be changes in your schedule for the day. Today mothers will narrate a moral story to their children, which will generate new ideas in the children. Your physical comforts will remain. Your respect in society today will increase, and people will appreciate your good deeds. Today you will get some new experiences which will be useful for you in the future. Prepare a list before going to the market today. This will save you time as well as reduce the possibility of expenses.

Leo

It will be a good day for you. Today you can have a sudden meeting with your old friend, due to which your childhood memories will be refreshed. You will consider new ways of working. You will get a chance to help someone. There will be happiness in married life, you can plan to go out somewhere in the evening. People of this amount who are associated with the bakery business will get more than expected benefits today.

Virgo

Today will be full of freshness for you. Along with your business, maintain balance in your personal life, your life will be happy. The health of the elders of the house will be good. Today you will have to travel in connection with work, this journey will be beneficial for you. Today, with your honesty in the office, the boss will appreciate you, your respect will increase. Avoid taking any decision in a rush, think carefully before taking it.

Libra

The day will bring happiness for you. A new guest can come to your house, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will be enthusiastic about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. New sources of your income will be created, your financial side will be strong. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. The support of parents will continue in financial matters. Friends will also help.

Scorpio

It will be a pleasant day. Someone will come to meet you who will be very dear to you, you will be happy to meet him. Today you will help a friend financially. For the people of this amount who are associated with the business of bakery, today there are chances of monetary gains. Today your mind will be engaged in doing some new work, you will work enthusiastically. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. There will be new happiness in married life. Children's mind will be engaged in studies.

Sagittarius

The day will be favorable for you. You will make every possible effort to understand the feelings of the spouse, this will increase the sweetness in the relationship. Will go to a birthday party this evening where you will meet a special person. Today, you will get the support of your spouse in project work, which will prove to be helpful for success in the future. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work, it would be better if you take the help of your near and dear ones, then the work will be easily successful.

Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day for you. Those who are inclined towards music may get an offer to sing in a big show. Today you can plan to go out with your friends. Also can go to a friend's birthday party. You should avoid being hasty about any work in the office, otherwise, you may have to do that work again, it would be better to work with patience. There will be a change in the behavior of the spouse, due to which your mind will be happy.

Aquarius

It is going to be a good day for you. Students need to make changes in the timetable keeping in mind their studies. Today your children can make you feel proud, which will increase your respect in society. Those working in the private sector can get promoted today. You can get a big deal in business. You can get money from this. There is a possibility of getting some good news. Today you will be successful in creating harmony in family relationships.

Pisces

The day will be full of change for you. You can also go abroad for business-related work. Today your children can give you some good news, due to which you will feel proud of yourself. It is going to be a good day for people associated with politics. Today your senior leaders will appreciate your work. Your partner can surprise you today. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. An outing with friends can be planned. The whole day will be full of fun.

Read More Astrology News