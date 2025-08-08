Horoscope today, 9 August 2025: Aquarians to get good profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 9, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Today is the full moon day of Shravan Shukla Paksha on Saturday. The full moon date will remain till 1:25 pm today. Today is the full moon day of bathing and donation. There will be good luck till 2:15 pm today. Along with this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 2:24 pm. Apart from this, the festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated today.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Investments made today will increase your prosperity and financial security. Today, do such things that make you happy, but it will be even better if you avoid interfering in other people's matters. Try a little more to complete a difficult task, luck will definitely favour you today, because this is your day. Today, keep your attitude honest and straightforward; this will impress the people working with you, and your respect will increase. Today, you may think of organising an event at home.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 5

Taurus

Today is going to be favourable for you. Motivate yourself to be optimistic today, this will increase your confidence and your behavior will become flexible. Today, sudden expenses can increase your financial burden, but with the help of your spouse, you will overcome every difficulty. Today, children will make you feel proud of their achievements. Today your energy level will be high as you will receive a gift from your spouse. Today, due to some good deed of yours, even your enemies will become friends. green, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today, you will share your happiness with others, which will increase your happiness even more. Today, there are chances of you getting rid of long pending compensation and loans, etc. If you feel that you can do important work without the help of others, then you should start the work without delay. If you do not take care of your things today, then you may face some difficulty at the time of need. Today, your parents will give some wonderful gifts to your spouse, due to which your married life will improve further.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, creative work will give you peace. With the help of a close friend, you are likely to get a lot of money today. Which you can also use for personal work. You will get a chance to participate in social programs, which will bring you in contact with influential people. Today, you may feel the lack of a close person in your life. Today, due to some sudden work of your spouse, your plans may get delayed a little.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 6

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, your humble nature will be appreciated. Today people around you will praise your nature. You can take an important step today to strengthen your business, for which someone close to you can help you financially. Today you will spend some time with your family. It is a great day to start new plans. If you want to give time to yourself, then today you are likely to get a lot of free time, in this free time, you will do your favorite work.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 7

Virgo

Today will be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Do not hesitate to express your thoughts to anyone today. Do not let lack of confidence overpower you today, if you work with full focus, you will get good results. Students of this zodiac sign can take help from their seniors to understand a subject today. The burden of family responsibilities will increase, which you will fulfil well, and your mood will remain good throughout the day. golden, 3

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 3

Libra

Today will be a golden day for you. Today you will complete some work with hard work and dedication, and you will get success. Money will be useful for you in an important phase of life, so from today on, you will think about saving your money. Today, you can meet special people through friends, which will prove beneficial in the future. Make a special plan for today's evening and try to make it one of the memorable moments of your life. Today, you will look for new opportunities. Do not waste your precious time on useless things.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. You are likely to be quite relaxed from health problems today, and due to this, you can soon participate in sports. Before buying something, use the things which you already have. It is a good day for domestic matters and long-pending household work. A pleasant message received suddenly will make you happy. Support and praise from seniors will double your confidence and enthusiasm. To make the best use of your free time today, you can plan to meet your old friends. You can get a nice surprise from your spouse.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today will be a good evening with friends, but you will have to take care of the time, otherwise your mother may scold you. Married couples may have to spend a lot of money on their child's education today. Today, you can easily achieve your goals by ending differences with family members. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. You will get praise in the office. Today, avoid getting involved in such matters which have nothing to do with you.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 1

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, despite mental pressure, your health will be good. Today, you will get the support of your friends in times of need. Today, concentrate on important work and avoid emotional things. This is going to be a great day with your spouse. Today, in your difficult situations, your family will be there as your shield; this will give you courage. Today, you will get new opportunities to work in the city. The misunderstandings that were going on between lovemates will end today, and the relationship will remain sweet.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. Your politeness and flexibility in your behaviour will earn you respect. You can feel depth and closeness in family relationships. Today, due to some function, your responsibility may increase, which you will also fulfil very well. Today, your property-related work can be completed; apart from this, pay attention to the activities of your partner. There can be profit in business, and there are chances of getting new achievements in employment. Today, you can buy household items.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, you will include outdoor activities and sports in entertainment. Today, you will feel refreshed by participating in the small joys of home. You will get some new friends through your charm and personality. Today, you may have to go out for some work, due to which some of your important work may get delayed. Today you will plan to arrange the scattered things in your house, but you will not get free time for this today.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)