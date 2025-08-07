Horoscope today, 8 August 2025: Cancerians to get good news, see what awaits other zodiac signs too Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 6, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Shravan Shukla Paksha on Friday. Chaturdashi date will remain till 2:13 pm on August 8, after which Purnima date will start. Apart from this, today is the Purnima of fasting, etc. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Ayushman Yoga till 4:09 am. Now let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how it will be today for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Today, you will earn good money in business, and prosperity will come into the house. Today, you will be successful in solving any problem at your level. Today, you will remain busy with family work, due to which you may feel tired. Today, your close relative can ask for help from you, and you will not disappoint them. Today, seniors in the office will be impressed by your work and will praise you. You can also get a good gift.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 2

Taurus

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you will be successful in doing some work based on your ability. You will spend the evening with your family very well. Whatever decision you take in financial matters today will prove to be beneficial for you. Today, you will have harmony with your spouse, which will make you happy. Students of this zodiac sign will appear in a competitive exam today. Today will be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today, your day has brought a new enthusiasm. Today, you will get new opportunities in employment, which will help you move forward. Today, your family members will praise you for your work. Your mind will be happy. Today, you will get the fruits of your hard work. With your wisdom, you can avoid unnecessary expenses. Adopt the habit of saving. Today, there will be sweetness in your marital relationship. Today, you will get a chance to work on a big project, but you need to work hard in a business competition.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 5

Cancer

Today, your day will be full of enthusiasm. Today, you can make some changes in your business activities, which will be beneficial for you. If you are planning to buy electronic goods today, then today you will get a good offer. Today you will spend a pleasant time with your family. Today, your health will be fine, and you will feel full of energy. Today, you will get some good news, which will make your day happy. Today, the employees doing government jobs will be transferred to their favourite place.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 8

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will work on some new ideas. these ideas will give you more profit. Today, you should focus on your goal; soon, you will get pleasant results. Today, you should maintain your confidence in the most difficult tasks. Today, do not try to postpone any work due to laziness. Today it will be appropriate to take advice from an experienced person in a dilemma situation. Today, you should help the elders and also take care of them.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 9

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today, new avenues of progress will open for you in employment. Today, office work will be completed on time, which will make you happy. People of this zodiac working in the field of politics will experience something new today. Today, preparations for a religious ritual can be done in your house, which will maintain peace and happiness in the family. Today, your important work will be completed on time, due to which your confusion will go away automatically.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get huge money in business, and there will be happiness and peace in the house. Today, business activities will be organised, but be careful in matters related to transactions. Students of this zodiac sign will have to work a little harder to understand a subject today. Today, there will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse, and you will respect the feelings of your spouse. Today, do not waste your precious time by getting into useless things.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, your humble nature will be appreciated, and today you will find a solution to any challenge wisely. Today, despite being busy, you will also easily finish your tasks. Today, take care of your financial condition along with expenses. Today, you will get better opportunities for financial gain, so take the right decision on time. Today you will go out with friends, where you will get peace.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number-1

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a lucky day for you. Students of this zodiac need to work harder. Good opportunities for success will be found soon. Today, the problems in government jobs will be solved. Today, take care of the health and respect of the senior members of the house and follow their guidance. Today you will spend more time with the family, and you can plan to travel somewhere. Today, people working in private jobs will get many golden opportunities for progress.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get a chance to meet your loved ones, which will make you happy. Today you will get your favourite thing, which will make you very happy. Today, you will get a solution to the problem going on for some time, and you will also be able to focus on your other work. Today, the youth will be excited about some work related to their future and will also achieve success. Today, after a long time, you will meet an old friend, which will make your mind very happy.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 3

Aquarius

Today will be a very happy day for you. Despite being very busy today, you will maintain proper harmony between family and business. Today is a good day to work on new activities in business, but you have to be patient for good results. Today you will go for a walk in the park in the evening, which will keep your mind fresh. Today, your health will be fine, and you will feel energetic. Today, your interest will be in the field of art and acting. Today, you will get an opportunity to meet an experienced person.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, you will get a big deal in business, which will keep your mind happy. Today, your married life will be happy, and your children will also focus on their studies. If you are thinking of buying a new house today, then you can first talk to a senior member of the family. Today, your hard work will increase the business, which will bring prosperity to the house. Today, you should be a little careful about your food.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavad on India TV.)