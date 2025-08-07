Horoscope today, 7 August 2025: Gemini may get promotions, see what awaits other zodiac signs too Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 6, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Trayodashi Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha is on Thursday, August 7. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 2:28 pm on August 7. After crossing the whole day and night, Preeti Yoga will remain till 5:39 am on August 8. Along with this, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 2:01 pm.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you will get good money in business. Today, you need to pay attention to your thoughts as well as the thoughts of other people. Today, along with the increase in the means of income, expenses can also be high. Today, do not let outsiders interfere in your work at all. Today, you will spend some time sitting with the family in entertainment, which will keep the mind happy and will also bring sweetness to relationships.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will treat everyone you come in contact with lovingly. Today, due to stability and firmness in your thoughts, you will be able to do your work well. Today, you will get full support from well-wishers, and your social prestige will remain intact. Today, instead of trusting others, trust yourself and try to move forward in your field of work by showing your best talent. People of this zodiac who do business in electronic goods will get good money today.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 7

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Today, along with a promotion in your job, you can also get an offer from other places. Students of this zodiac can make up their mind to join a new course today. Today, instead of hurrying, if you work peacefully and patiently, it will be good for you. Today you will spend a pleasant time with family shopping for clothes and jewellery. Today, you should control your emotions, and everything will be fine soon.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 6

Cancer

Today will be a pleasant day for you. Today, your planned work will be completed, and you can also start a new work. Today, you will get success in a big work with the support of your spouse. Today, your financial condition will be better than before, and today you will try to bring some changes to your business working system. Today, you are likely to get a big profit in the import and export business. Today, your health will be good, due to which you will enjoy sitting with friends.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 9

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you should give importance to those things which are important to you; doing this will be beneficial for you. Today, you will have to maintain a balance between your office and family, so that you can get more time to work. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to some achievement of the child. Today, you should do your work yourself and not rush into investment-related activities. Today, there will be harmony in your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 3

Virgo

Today will be a very special day for you. Today, you will get new opportunities for employment growth. Today, while going on the road, you may meet someone who will benefit you in the future. Today, in case of any confusion, it will be good to take advice from family members. Today, you can plan a party with friends, which will make you happy. Today, you can help your spouse with important household chores.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 7

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you can be honoured in society for your work. Today, if you are making any plan related to partnership, then think well about all the matters related to it. Today, you will get good money in business, but keep an eye on the activities of the staff. Today, you can plan a religious trip with your parents. Today, you can consult an expert in matters of investment.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number 8

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can think about a new business or any plan related to it. Today, your interest in spirituality and religious activities will also increase, which will give you mental happiness. Today, you will get relief from any problem related to life. Today, amidst your work, it is important for you to keep in mind that you should not miss serving the elders of the house. Today is an auspicious day for those people of this zodiac who are thinking of starting their career afresh.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today, people working in private offices will get opportunities for progress. Today, you need to be very careful in business matters. Today, you should maintain patience and restraint while doing any work. Today, your interest will be in creative work, and you will try to make paintings. Today will be a good day for the professors of this zodiac sign; you may get an offer for a lecturer position from a good college.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 6

Capricorn

Today will be a day full of relief for you. Today, your financial condition will improve, which will keep you satisfied. Today, your ideas will get special priority in social and society-related activities. Students of this zodiac sign will get to learn something new from their seniors. Today, you will be successful in completing some work with the help of your spouse. Today, you will take special care and respect for the elders of the house, which will help you progress in life.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 1

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Taking guidance from experienced people will be beneficial for you today. Today, you may get a call for a job from a foreign company. Today, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant and peaceful. Today, you may meet an old friend. Today, you will get relief in court-related matters. Women of this zodiac sign will spend time doing their favourite work today. Today you will go to meet your friends at their homes, which will make you happy.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get a big profit in business, which will bring happiness to your home. Today you will get the stuck money, which you can use in your work. Today, the beginning of the day can be a bit busy, but in the end, the results will be better. Meeting an influential person today will be beneficial, and there will be discussions on special issues. Today is an important day for the lawyers of this zodiac sign; today, all the cases will be in your favour. Also, two new cases can be found.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavad on India TV.)