Horoscope today, 6 August 2025: Sagittarius to enjoy family time, see what awaits other zodiac signs too Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 6, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better

New Delhi:

Today will prove to be very auspicious for Aries. The financial condition will improve, and there will be huge profits in business, while today will be a great day for Taurus people as well. You will get new employment opportunities, which will take you on the path of progress. Talking about Gemini, the day of Budh Pradosh Vrat will prove to be auspicious for this zodiac as well. Now let's know today's horoscope in detail here.

Aries

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Today, you will get double the profit in business, which will improve your financial condition. Today, you will make changes in the way of work which will prove beneficial for you. Students of this zodiac can prepare to go abroad for higher education. Today, if you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely discuss it with your parents. Today, you can take advice from your friend on any work.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 1

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get new employment opportunities, which will take you on the path of progress. Today, you will be successful in completing a task based on your efficiency. Today, you should also spend some time on your interesting work, which will give you spiritual and mental happiness. Today, if you are planning to buy land, then do a thorough investigation. Today will be a satisfactory day for the students of this zodiac sign; the teacher will explain a subject very well.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will get the fruits of your hard work, which will bring happiness to your mind. Today, you will get a big responsibility from the family, which you will fulfil well. Today's time will bring you benefits, but making good use of it also depends on your ability. Today, you will be successful in completing the pending tasks of the house. Today, students and youth are likely to achieve success in a special project. Today, you will go out for dinner with your spouse, which will keep the sweetness in your relationship.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, the project of the people working in the private office will be completed, due to which the boss will be happy with you. Today, you will be busy with many types of work throughout the day, due to which you may get tired. Today, your health will be fine, due to which you will feel energetic. Today is going to be beneficial for the engineers of this sign; today, you can also get new information. Today, you can take advice from an experienced person regarding your career.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, first of all, do those tasks which have been pending for a long time. Today, you will be happy after getting good news, and you will feel new enthusiasm and energy inside you. Today, you will improve the arrangement of the house to maintain positivity in your house. Today, the problems related to the studies of the studies will be resolved, due to which you will study diligently. Today, there will be sweetness in your married life, and you can go out somewhere with the children.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today, your day will be full of confidence. Today, you can start a new work, in which you will get double the benefit. Today, you will get opportunities for promotion in employment, which will increase your status in society. Today, the support of your spouse and family members will make your work capacity even better. Today, your health will be fine, due to which you will try to do your work at double the speed. Today you will go out with friends in the evening, which will refresh your mind.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, and you will also get your stuck money back. Today, your inclination will increase in the religious and spiritual field. Today, stay away from negative people and strengthen your morale. Today, you may have to go on a foreign trip on behalf of the company, and the trip will be beneficial. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac sign; today, you may get a job offer from the company.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today has brought new happiness for you. If you want to open or shift a shop today, then get all the information related to it beforehand. Today, bring a little change in your behaviour, so that your relationship with the employee remains good. Today, you can get a good deal related to investment, so do not spend much time thinking otherwise; the deal can slip out of your hands. Today will be a better day in terms of health, due to which the mind will be happy.

Lucky colour- indigo

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Most of your work will be completed today, which will give you satisfaction. Before starting any new work today, gather all the information related to it. Today, believe in your own decisions and move forward with full confidence. Avoid taking extra responsibility for any work today; otherwise, you may have to face mental confusion. Today, you will take time for the family, during which you will also make some important decisions related to the future of your children.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 9

Capricorn

Today will be favourable for you. Today, you can discuss starting a business in partnership, so that in the coming time, you can achieve success according to your hard work. The day will be good for the students of this zodiac; you will get relief from any kind of problem related to studies. Today, along with your spouse, you will try to keep your family happy, in you will be successful. Businessmen of this zodiac sign can suddenly get a big profit today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be an important day for you. Today, your financial side will be strong from the business point of view, and material comforts will increase. Today, you will feel a little change in the circumstances around you under the guidance of experienced people. This change will have a good effect on your family system. People of this zodiac sign associated with the field of art will get a great opportunity today, due to which you will be able to showcase your talent. Today, your health will be absolutely fine, and you will use your full energy.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get opportunities to get a promotion in your job. Today, you will meet new people and you will get satisfaction from the completion of your pending work. Today you will go shopping with your spouse, it will be better if you make a list of items. Today, a guest may suddenly arrive at your house, which will keep the place bustling. Control your emotions today, and do not make any decisions by getting carried away by your emotions.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavad on India TV.)

