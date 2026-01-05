Horoscope today, January 5, 2026: Aries to Pisces daily predictions Horoscope today, January 5, 2026: From career growth to relationship cues, here’s how the day unfolds for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today is Magh Krishna Paksha Dwitiya, and it is Monday. The Dwitiya tithi will remain till 9:57 am, after which the Tritiya tithi will begin. Vishkumbh Yoga will remain till 10:47 pm. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect till 1:25 pm.

Let us find out how the day will unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for you. People will be keen to listen to and understand your ideas at this time. You will be able to convince others of what you want quite easily. Keep your tendency to assert authority under control, as it may affect your work. People of this sign may receive good news from someone close today. In career matters, responsibilities beyond your capacity may come your way.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus horoscope today

Your day will remain pleasant. Today, you will gain recognition in the field of art and may achieve fame. Decisions taken using your own judgement and understanding will prove beneficial in financial matters. You will face workplace challenges with determination and achieve success, but planning for the future today will be especially favourable. There is a possibility of an argument with your partner; going out for dinner and spending time together will strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a normal day. You may receive good news related to employment and could be called for an interview at a company of your choice. For emerging writers of this sign, the day is favourable as your article or book may be published by a renowned publisher. Some positive changes may occur in your career. You may plan to purchase land today. Those already in a relationship will spend quality time together. You may plan a religious trip for your parents.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

Today will bring new opportunities for success. You will spend more time with family members and children. You may plan a trip to a hill station with your spouse. Businesspeople of this sign may see financial gains, but while finalising important deals, controlling anger will ensure success. Architects of this sign may receive a job call from a foreign company. The unemployed may find employment opportunities today. Women of this sign should be cautious about their health and avoid family disputes.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Leo horoscope today

Your day is set to be excellent. People may visit to congratulate you on the completion of an important task. You may visit the home of an old friend who can help resolve personal issues. If there has been discord with a relative, today is favourable for reconciliation. Stay cautious of people who hold ill intentions towards you. By evening, you may go to the market to purchase household items. Students should plan their studies carefully and maintain discipline.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be quite positive. A task you have been planning to complete for several days may finally be completed with the help of your brother. Avoid giving unsolicited advice. Be mindful of your language while speaking and stay away from unnecessary arguments. If you are planning to sell old land, you may receive a good price today. Those involved in social networking will find the day favourable. A work-related foreign trip may be required. Be cautious about your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a fortunate day for you. Beginning a new task calmly will bring success. Avoid making hasty decisions. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals, and family members may put pressure regarding marriage. Those in the service sector may see an increase in income. Workload at the office will be high, but support from juniors will help. Partners may plan a long drive together. It is a good day to get home lighting arrangements maintained.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for you. Things you have been trying to achieve for a long time are likely to materialise. Efforts you once considered futile may bring positive results. A celebratory atmosphere may prevail at home. Guidance from your mentor will bring meaningful changes in your career and inspire you to move in the right direction. For children of this sign, the day is good for studies. Domestic responsibilities may increase.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be busier than usual. You may realise new family responsibilities and fulfil your duties sincerely. For contractors, the day is favourable as a new contract may come your way, improving financial conditions. You may compose a song or gift a framed photograph to your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

Your day may involve travel, possibly related to office work. During the journey, you may meet a distant relative, which will lift your mood. For engineers of this sign, the day is auspicious, and a job-related email may arrive. Students will find the day favourable, with chances of positive news related to competitive exams. It is a good day for partners. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, the day is auspicious. Financial stability will remain, and the family atmosphere will be pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius horoscope today

Your inclination will be towards spirituality today. You may plan to visit a temple or organise a religious event. To receive positive results, you need to make slight changes in your working approach. Plans for a religious ritual or feast at home may be made, bringing happiness into the household. Ongoing family issues may resolve on their own. A close person may double your happiness today. New growth opportunities will arise at work. Enemies may try to trouble you, but with wisdom you will succeed. You may plan to purchase electronic items.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces horoscope today

Luck will fully support you today. You will perform well in your work field. You may receive an invitation to join a business venture. You will spend time with parents or siblings. An opportunity to work at a good position in a government office may come your way. You may host a small celebration at home in the evening. Women of this sign may attend a family function at a relative’s place.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

