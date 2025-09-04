Horoscope today, 4 September 2025: Aries to Pisces daily predictions with lucky colour and number Here’s your warm, practical horoscope for Thursday, 4 September 2025, with quick guidance on love, career, health, and lucky colour/number for every zodiac sign.

Today is Vaman Dwadashi. This day will be great for Aries people. You will get a good profit in business. You will prove to be successful in solving the problems that come in front of you. Talking about Taurus, today is a good day for the people of this zodiac. You will complete the pending tasks so that you can also take your other tasks forward. It will be a fine day for Gemini. Read how this day is going to be for the rest of the zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

It will be a better day for you as you will earn good profit in business, and material comforts will increase. The day will be pleasant for the students of this zodiac; you will get good marks on a test paper. You will also give importance to the words of others and try to understand them well; this will benefit you. You will prove to be successful in solving the problems that come in front of you. You will get victory in legal matters, which will make you happy.

Lucky Number- 06

Lucky Colour- Green

Taurus horoscope today

It will be a good day for you as you will start some work in partnership, and you will get good benefits in the future. You will complete the pending work so that you can move forward with your other work as well. People of this zodiac sign can go to a religious place with their spouse today. There will be changes in your important work, and you will be happy with the positive results. You can think of getting the renovation of the house or office done.

Lucky Number- 06

Lucky Colour- Peach

Gemini horoscope today

This is going to be a good day for you. The search for employment will end; you are likely to get an offer from a good company. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work; it will be better to take the help of someone close to you at work, then the work will be successful easily. Sweetness will increase in family relationships, and you will get a chance to spend time with children. Take care of your health and avoid eating outside.

Lucky Number- 03

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be a profitable day for you. Do not be hasty in money transactions in business today. Try to complete your work by focusing on it today. Your married life will be happy today, children will also give you reasons to be happy. Students of this sign can also fill the form for a competitive exam or go for an interview. Today, your financial condition will be better than before, and you will get back the money given to someone.

Lucky Number- 02

Lucky Colour- Silver

Leo horoscope today

It will be a favorable day for you as you will be busy in social work, you will meet a senior person. You will buy gifts for your spouse, and you can also buy household appliances to decorate the house. Women of this sign can start some work today, in which you will get full support from your family. Avoid interfering in the matters of others; otherwise, your work may go badly.

Lucky Number- 09

Lucky Colour- Red

Virgo horoscope today

It is going to be a great day for you. You will start the day with a good habit, which will keep your health good. Your mind will be engaged in creative work, and you can also do painting. You will get everything you deserve due to hard work and good behavior. Keep your plans secret; otherwise, opponents can take advantage of it. People of this zodiac will benefit from family happiness and peace, as well as sweetness will come in your relationships.

Lucky Number- 08

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Libra horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you as you will get a huge money in business, due to which your financial condition will remain strong. You will wave the flag of success in your workplace. You will feel mentally and physically fit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, you can buy it. You can get back some lost thing while cleaning the house. You will spend the evening with friends and will also discuss future plans.

Lucky number- 05

Lucky colour- Blue

Scorpio horoscope today

It will be a favourable day for you as you will be successful in doing some work with hard work and dedication, due to which even your parents will feel proud. You will get good news from someone close, and the atmosphere of your house will also remain pleasant. You will help the needy, and you will get blessings. Try to complete the work in the office with ease and do not create any hurry. Your financial side will be stronger than before.

Lucky number- 01

Lucky colour- Indigo

Sagittarius horoscope today

It will be a good day for you as you get information related to the transfer, which will make your work easier. If you are looking to start a new business, then you can start. People of this zodiac sign will get a lot of love from their spouse. You can plan to visit some religious places with your spouse. Your financial condition will become strong due to getting new sources of income. People working in hotel management will prepare a new dish, which will be praised a lot.

Lucky number- 07

Lucky colour- Black

Capricorn horoscope today

This is going to be a mixed day for you as you will feel happy that your work, which was pending for a long time, will be completed. You can discuss changes in business, and your creativity in the office will be better than before. It is a great day for the lovemate of this zodiac sign, you can plan to watch a movie. Your luck will fully support you, and your plans will be successful. You need to be health-conscious, take care of your food and drink in the changing weather.

Lucky number- 09

Lucky colour- Golden

Aquarius horoscope today

It will be a good day for you as you will have to work a little harder at the workplace, but you can also get help from a colleague. Also, you may get a job offer from a foreign company. Joining will be beneficial for you. Your mind will be more focused on creative things, and you can also teach children to draw. Everyone will be very impressed with your work and will also be inspired by you. Your interest in social work will likely increase, and you will have the opportunity to join an organization.

Lucky number- 08

Lucky colour- Orange

Pisces horoscope today

It is going to be a good day for you. Your attention will be attracted towards new things, and you will have the inspiration to do something big. After a long time, you will get a chance to go home and meet your children. You will get the money stuck in the market, which will move your work forward. It is going to be an auspicious day for the students of this zodiac sign. You will get praise from your teachers. You will get full support from your spouse in making any plan.

Lucky number- 04

Lucky colour- Purple

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)