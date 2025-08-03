Horoscope today, 4 August 2025: Pleasant time Leo, see what awaits other zodiac signs too Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 4, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

New Delhi:

Today is the Dashami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha, Monday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 11:42 am today, after which Ekadashi Tithi will start. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, Indra Yoga will remain till 7:24 am tomorrow. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 9:13 am today, after which Jyeshtha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is the fourth Monday of the month of Sawan. Also, let us know which will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your work will be completed in a better way, which will give you happiness. Today, there will be sweetness in your married life. Today, you will make different types of dishes for the children, which will bring happiness to them. Today is a very good day for writers; your writing work will be appreciated. Also, today you will start a story. Today, you need to increase your interaction with new people, which will bring positivity to you.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 3

Taurus

Today is an auspicious day for you. Today, you will get good profit in business, and today you will be successful to a great extent in completing the work. Today, you should maintain positivity on every matter from your side. Today, you can talk to friends about any problem, which will give you better advice. Today, you can get new sources of income. Today, your interest in work can increase, and today there will be good profit in business.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 5

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. Today, you will make a complete plan before starting any new work and also take advice from your parents. If you pay full attention to the policy and rules in government work today, then it will be easy for you to work. Today, you should avoid hurrying in any matter and make a list of your important tasks, so that you are successful in completing the work to a great extent. Today, the simplicity of your speech will bring you respect. Today, all responsibilities will be completed on time, but keep a distance from unknown people.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, all your work will be completed very well, and today you can also settle old liabilities. Today, you will be successful to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse. Today you will help a friend of yours, which will deepen your friendship. Students of this zodiac will make up their minds to take a new course today. Today you will learn new things, which will give you good profit in business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get new employment opportunities, and today you will also get the support of a friend. Today, your humorous behaviour with the family will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant, and along with this, your personal life will be better. Today, you can think about doing a new business, for which you can talk to family members. Women of this zodiac sign will take care of their health along with work today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you should avoid interfering in anyone's matters, and if you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first consult a wise person. Today, some responsibilities of the family will be entrusted to you, which you will fulfil very well. Today, everyone will look very happy with the work done by you. Today, students will make plans for their careers, and you need the right guidance.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you are likely to participate in some religious activity. If you talk or take advice from others on any matter today, it will be beneficial. Today, you will plan important work so that the work continues smoothly. Today, the family atmosphere will remain pleasant due to the arrival of a guest. Today, you may be a little sensitive about the needs and feelings of others. Today, your mind will be engaged in work, and you may also get the support of an experienced person.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today will be favourable for you. Today, it will prove better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in business. Today, you will try to fulfil the wishes of children. For the people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today, you will get new responsibilities, which you will be able to fulfil well. Today will be a good day for people associated with the field of art. Today, you will respect the elders, due to which you will get blessings.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Sagittarius

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, most of your work will be completed on time, and you will get new career-related opportunities. Today, you can take the help of your elder brother to start a new business. Today, commerce students will take the help of teachers to understand marketing, which will be very useful in their future. Today, you will take some time from your busy schedule for your children and take them out somewhere. Today, you should drink as much water as possible, which will keep your health good.

Lucky Colour- Indigo

Lucky Number- 1

Capricorn

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, your important work will be completed with the help of the elders of the house. Today, you will get good news from a relative. Today, you can discuss something special with your spouse. Today, you will feel good by helping with social work. Today you will plan shopping with your siblings. Today, you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today, an auspicious event will be organised at home, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere at home.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today, your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. Today, colleagues in the office can ask you for advice on a subject. Today, you will get financial benefits, and new sources of money will be found. Today, your health will remain better than before. Today you will spend the evening with friends, which will make you happy. People associated with healthcare of this zodiac sign will get a chance to meet experienced doctors today, and they will learn something new. Today, your mind will be more engaged in creative things.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get a full chance to express your opinion in front of the family, and all the members will be very impressed with your plan. Today, you will take part in social work, which will increase your respect. Today, you will have complete freedom to make decisions with your discretion in the office. Today, you will be successful in doing some work with the support of your spouse. Students of this zodiac sign will get an opportunity to participate in the competition going on in school today.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)