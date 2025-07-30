Horoscope today, 31 July 2025: Sagittarius to have benefits in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 31, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Thursday, the Saptami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last the whole day and night till 4:59 am. Today is Shri Sheetala Saptami. Today, after the whole day and night, there will be Sadhy Yoga till 4:32 am. Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 12:42 am today. Apart from this, today is Goswami Tulsi Das Jayanti. Also, let us know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a day full of happiness. You will meet new people in connection with business. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics. Today, your seniors will praise your work. Today, your children can give you some good news, due to which you will feel proud of them. Today, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You will spend time with friends.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 02

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a day full of happiness. Due to a big deal being finalised in business, you will have a party at home today. You will get full support from family members in household chores. Today you will be engaged in creative work. Your boss can praise you for your work in the office. Your juniors will like to learn from you. The rift in the relationship of lovemates will end today. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 06

Gemini horoscope today

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will be honoured for some social work done earlier. Today is going to be a good day for people looking for a job. You may get a job offer from a good company. You can plan to watch a movie at home with family members. Today, you will make up your mind to start a new business. Which will benefit you in future. Today, your financial side will be strong. Happiness and prosperity will remain in your home.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 09

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, new ideas will come to your mind. Today, you will also plan a new business. You will get the support of your spouse in completing family tasks. The trip plan made with friends may get cancelled today. People interested in music and art will get an offer to work on a good platform today. Today is going to be a good day for shopkeepers; there will be more profit today than usual. Employees working in private offices will get a promotion.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 05

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a day full of happiness. Today, your confidence will prove to help make the day better in the workplace. Today, married life will remain happy. Today is going to be a good day for people active in politics. Any article about people doing writing work will be appreciated. Today, your business will grow twofold. Today, there is a need to focus on your work in the office; otherwise, you may be talked about behind your back. Today will prove to be a day of success for students.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 04

Virgo horoscope today

Today, your energy level will be good. If you do any work with increased energy, it will be completed on time. If you want to buy furniture, then today is an auspicious day for you. Changes in the life of your spouse will create an atmosphere of happiness. The marriage-related problem at home will be solved soon. Today, entering into a business partnership only after careful consideration and implementing new plans will be beneficial. Today, your financial condition will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 06

Libra horoscope today

Today, your mind will be happy throughout the day. Today will be beneficial for architects of this zodiac. You may get a job offer from a company. Today will be a good day for students; the result of any competitive exam will come in your favour. If you want to buy a new car, then buy it today. Today, there will be stability in the economic sector. Today there will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 02

Scorpio horoscope today

Today, your inclination will be towards spirituality. Today, you will bring a change in your nature, which will make your family happy. Today you can plan to buy electronic goods. Today, you can plan to organise a religious program at home. Today, someone close to you will double your happiness. You will get new opportunities for growth in the workplace. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. Unmarried people will get marriage proposals.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 06

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be beneficial for business. The marital relationship will be full of sweetness today. Today, you can plan to start a business with a friend. You will have a party at home to celebrate the arrival of a new guest in the form of Lakshmi. Today is going to be a good day for graphic designers, as there will be a good profit from a client. Today you will enjoy different dishes with your family.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 03

Capricorn horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are working, today you will be transferred to a place from where you will be able to travel up and down easily. Sharing personal problems with your spouse will lighten the burden on your mind. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign; obstacles in studies will be removed. If you work hard without worrying about the results, you will achieve success.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 03

Aquarius horoscope today

Today, luck will support you completely. Today you may spend more money on buying household items. Today, you will get proper employment opportunities. People of this zodiac sign need to avoid legal matters today. Work will be finished soon with the help of colleagues in the office. In the evening, with the help of your spouse, you will be able to complete some household work. Today, the advice of an experienced person will prove to be useful for you.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 05

Pisces horoscope today

Today is a great day for you. Today, you will get an opportunity to suddenly earn money in business. Today, your health will be better than before. New ideas will come to your mind regarding business. Today, all the work will be completed according to your wishes. Today you will meet an old friend, with whom you will share childhood memories.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 07

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.