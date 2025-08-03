Horoscope today, 3 August 2025: Big day for Gemini, see what awaits other zodiac signs too Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 3, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

New Delhi:

Today is the Navami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha on Sunday. Navami Tithi will remain till 9:43 am today. After that, Dashami Tithi will start. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Brahma Yoga till 7:05 am tomorrow. Also, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Anuradha Nakshatra till 9:13 am tomorrow. Also, let us know what your lucky number and lucky colour are.

Aries horoscope today

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, there will be progress in your work, due to which your day will be pleasant. Today, your mind will be engaged in religious activities, due to which the mind will be satisfied. Today, do not depend too much on others and focus on your work. Today, you will give importance to your favourite activities, due to which your mind will be happy. Today you will help your mother in cleaning the house, which will make her happy. Women of this zodiac can start any new work today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 07

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Today, your day will be very easy, which will give satisfaction to the mind. Today, the desire to go ahead of others will increase your confidence and efficiency. Today, your faith and belief will remain intact, due to which whatever work you do, it will be completed. Today, you should keep some things confidential; otherwise, opponents can take advantage of them. Today, do not do any work out of stubbornness; take steps only after waiting a bit and thinking. Today, you will benefit from some new public relations.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 02

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Today, if you want to start or expand any work, then it will be beneficial for you to take advice related to it. Today there is a profitable situation for business in property. Today, you will get success in official work, and new plans will be made for the future. Complete your tasks without paying attention to what others are saying today. Today, you need to work hard to achieve success. Today you will help your employees in the office.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 09

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will start the day in a new way, which will make you happy. Today, you will move forward by correcting your old mistakes, and due to the changes coming in, your family members will also be happy with you. Today is the right day to complete the incomplete work, and you will be lucky in matters of transactions. Today you will be happy to get a big achievement. Today you may have to face some technical problems, but soon everything will be fine.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 03

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get good money in business, due to which there will be happiness in the house. Today, do not waste time by getting into useless work and spend some time improving your health and morale. Today you should take help from your brother to complete some work, so that the work is completed on time and easily. Today, there are going to be some expenses which you may have to do even if you don't want to. Along with this, today, you are going to get benefits and happiness from the ancestral property.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 07

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a better day for you. Today, the support of your spouse and family members will maintain your self-confidence. Today, take care of your health, take out some time for meditation and rest. Today, while completing any work, the advice of your loved ones will be very useful. If you work wisely today, it will be better for you.

Do not get tempted by anyone today, otherwise they can also take advantage of you.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 05

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, by self-reflection, you will see surprising and positive changes in your attitude. Today, your mutual relations with any of your relatives will be good, due to which sweetness will remain. Today, you will get income from more than one source and will also get relief from the ongoing health problem. Today, you can restart some business plans, in which you will get a good profit. Today, lovemates will spend time with each other and will also discuss their future.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 04

Scorpio horoscope today

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, your focus will also be on religious and spiritual progress. Today, you should be completely focused towards your goal; you will achieve success. Today, the youth will get the blessings and guidance of an experienced and reputable person. Today, you will complete some work with your intelligence and discretion. Today, you will create a different identity for yourself in society, which will prove to be helpful in future work.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 08

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Today, students and youth should not have any doubts about their success; everything will be fine soon. Today, before making a new investment, do a thorough investigation. Today, take special care of the health of the elders of the house. Today, you will respect the senior members, which will make them happy with you. Today, people working in jobs can get an offer for another job.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 09

Capricorn horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, instead of expecting too much from others, have faith in your work capacity and ability. Today, the youth should not hurry to do any work by getting emotional and adopt a practical approach. Today, try to understand every activity related to life in a practical way. Today, you will share happy moments with family members. Today, you will surprise people by exhibiting your art. Today, you will get rid of the problems going on in your personal life.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 04

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, a travel plan can be made in connection with a job and business. Today, you will be successful in the work for which you have been trying for a long time. Students of this zodiac sign will take the help of their seniors to understand a subject today. Today, people working in jobs will get relief due to reduced workload. Today, students will have to leave aside other things and focus completely on their studies; only then will they be able to perform well in their exams.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 02

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Today, the advice of someone close will prove beneficial for you. This is the time for you to move forward. If you give the right contribution, then no one can stop you from moving forward. Today, your interest in social work will remain. Today, you will put your full attention to work, due to which you will get better results. Today, you will get a chance to meet a friend after a long time. If you had lent money to someone, then today you will get it back.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 08

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)