Horoscope today [November 28, 2025]: What the stars say for your zodiac sign Horoscope today, 28 November 2025: From meaningful exchanges for Aries to steady gains for Capricorn, today’s rashifal looks closely at love, work, family and health for every zodiac sign, along with your lucky colour and lucky number.

New Delhi:

As Friday, November 28, 2025, unfolds, the day is shaped by an auspicious blend of lunar influences. The Margashirsha Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi lasts until 12:16 am tonight, while the Shatabhisha Nakshatra remains active until 2:50 am. With Panchak in effect and the observance of Durga Ashtami Vrat, the cosmic alignment creates a day that is promising for many signs and cautionary for others. From new opportunities and family support to career breakthroughs, today’s energies offer a mix of progress, clarity, and lessons in patience.

Aries horoscope today

Today brings meaningful personal exchanges. You may help someone and feel genuinely fulfilled by the gesture. At work, challenges could come up, but patient decision-making will open the way to success. You might drift from your goals briefly, but the support of close ones will steer you back. A new job offer may come your way, and being open to compromise will work in your favour. Couples may exchange thoughtful gifts.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

Your confidence sets the tone for the day. Even rivals may appreciate your efforts. You may feel inclined to buy something you’ve been wanting, and the day is favourable for starting new plans. Those considering property investments may speak with a dealer today. A work-related trip outside the state is possible. Engineering students are likely to experience positive placement outcomes.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 8

Gemini horoscope today

The day brings steady progress. New opportunities for financial gain may appear, and you should make the most of them. There will be harmony at home, and recognition for your hard work will lift your spirits. Your popularity may grow due to your good deeds. Students may seek guidance from seniors to complete projects. Health concerns ease, making you feel more energetic. A meeting with a childhood friend may refresh old memories, and your support may bring them financial benefit.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 3

Cancer horoscope today

Expect a favourable day. Guests may visit, bringing warmth and joy into your home. People around you will appreciate your behaviour. Work may be demanding, but patience will lead to results. Support from your spouse will prove helpful. You may feel more drawn to religious activities, and expenses may increase. Make sure to use your time wisely and continue helping others.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Leo horoscope today

The day shines with opportunity. Juniors at work may learn from your work style. In business, maintaining current systems will yield positive outcomes. Avoid starting anything new right now. A long-pending meeting may finally happen. Any ongoing family disagreements are likely to be resolved. New social connections may form and could help you later. Working on a fresh project will boost your enthusiasm.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Virgo horoscope today

The day remains steady. Students will stay focused on their studies. A task that has kept you occupied for days will finally be completed. You may set new goals and feel more inclined towards religious activities. Business brings favourable results, strengthening your financial position. Those in the media may get a new assignment.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Libra horoscope today

The day brings renewed energy. A visit to relatives with your parents will brighten your mood. Your pleasant nature will attract people to you. Students will find solutions to academic or career-related challenges. Keep working consistently, as success is close. Your social reputation may grow, and you may get a chance to attend a community event.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today

A supportive day overall. Avoid overthinking or fear regarding work. A disagreement with someone at the office is possible, and certain colleagues may work against you, so stay alert. You may feel physically tired, slowing your pace a little. However, your efforts toward a particular task will pay off. Students may explore learning something new. Good news from children is likely.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day brings strong momentum. Unfinished tasks will get completed. Your suggestions in a community matter may prove decisive. Students will feel confident and motivated. A family celebration may take place. You may spend the day in a busy schedule, and your boss could reward you with a promotion. You will also get an opportunity to help someone in need.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

Expect an excellent day. Everything you set your mind to will progress smoothly. The day is especially favourable for those employed. Take the advice of elders before starting anything important. You may begin a significant new plan today that will benefit you later. A meeting with a close relative is possible. News of a child’s arrival may bring joy to the home. Promotion prospects are strong for those in private jobs.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius horoscope today

The day brings clarity and stability. Family members will work together to resolve pending issues. You may plan an outing with friends. Students will balance studies and responsibilities well. Health remains strong. Your image in political or public circles may strengthen. Colleagues will be supportive. The day is favourable for romantic partners, and you may receive a meaningful gift.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

A joyful day lies ahead. Those in the transport business may profit from a new booking. Parents’ displeasure will ease. Your family may attend a nearby religious programme. Relief from diabetes-related discomfort is likely. Taking blessings from your parents before starting any task will be beneficial.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")