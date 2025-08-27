Horoscope today, 27 August 2025: Aries to Pisces daily predictions with lucky colour and number Here’s your warm, practical horoscope for Wednesday, 27 August 2025, with quick guidance on love, career, health, and lucky colour/number for every zodiac sign.

Today is the Chaturthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha, Wednesday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 3:45 pm today. Shubh Yoga will remain till 12:35 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day and night today, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 8:44 am tomorrow. Apart from this, the ten-day Ganesh festival starts today.

Aries horoscope today

It is going to be a favourable day for you, and you will get huge money in the gold and silver business. You will complete your personal tasks along with professional work. Your presence and thoughts will be commendable in social activities. You will be in harmony with your spouse, and an event can be organised in your house. You will spend the evening well with friends, which will refresh your mood.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 5

Taurus horoscope today

It is going to be a special day for you as you will get huge monetary gains in business, which will keep you happy. Today you can consult your spouse on some issue. An official trip is possible for some projects, so make all the preparations well. You will win in a court case, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. It will be a good day for the students of this zodiac sign. You can participate in sports-related competitions.

Lucky colour - Sky Blue

Lucky number - 3

Gemini horoscope today

It is going to bring success for you, and you will start a new work, in which you will get a good profit. You can go to a religious place with your parents, which will give you mental peace. You will be successful in solving family-related problems, and you will get the stuck money from somewhere. Do not interfere in other people's matters, and control your emotions as much as possible; it will be good for you.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 6

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will try to make your business bigger, for which you can hold a meeting in the office. You can prepare a diet plan for your food, and you will get good results from the decisions taken by your own wisdom. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to achieve success in an interview or a related field. Your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude, and you will go out with the children.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 1

Leo horoscope today

Today is going to be a favourable day for you, and your business activities will continue smoothly; you can finalise a big deal. You will be praised for your work in the office, and the boss can talk about your promotion. The atmosphere of your house will remain sweet and pleasant. Women of this zodiac sign can start any work from home, in which they will get full support from the family. Your financial side will be strong, due to which you can think of doing something big.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 9

Virgo horoscope today

Today, you will complete the pending tasks, due to which you will remain busy. Before making any decision, think well, so that there is no regret later. Writers of this zodiac sign can feel like writing a good poem. There will be a lot of happiness in your married life, due to which the atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You can sit with friends and discuss something about your future.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 7

Libra horoscope today

It will be a great day for you, and you will get good profit in business, and your business relations will also become strong. People of this zodiac sign who were planning to go abroad, today you will get help from someone. Your planned work seems to be getting completed on time; along with this, you will feel happiness due to completing some work before time. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health; you will feel energetic.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 8

Scorpio horoscope today

This day is going to be golden for you. Today you will be able to complete your tasks with the help of someone, which will make you happy. Your boss can give you the responsibility of a new project, which you will complete very well. Today is the time for you to get the fruits of the efforts made for your career and personal life for some time. People of this zodiac sign associated with the music industry will get an offer from a big platform today.

Lucky colour - Indigo

Lucky number - 4

Sagittarius horoscope today

It is going to be a happy day for you as you can start a business in partnership, you will earn a good profit in future. People of this zodiac engaged in social work can raise a special issue for social welfare. You will get transferred to the desired place, which will make you happy. Your financial condition will strengthen, and you will get many opportunities for business success. In terms of health, you will be better than before, which will keep you happy.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 5

Capricorn horoscope today

It is going to be a mixed day for you, and you should check everything properly in business transactions and behave well with your employees. You will get the benefit of the ancestral property, due to which many of your pending works will be completed. You will try to solve the problems of married life, in which you will get the support of your spouse. You can make changes in your work area, the benefits of which will be available to you very soon.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 3

Aquarius horoscope today

You will be successful to a great extent in fulfilling your dreams. New responsibilities will come in your married life, which you will fulfil very well. You will get a chance to help someone, which you should not ignore, and you can go to the market for shopping with your siblings, and you will also get them some gifts. Your mind will be engaged in creative work, which will give you happiness.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 9

Pisces horoscope today

Pisceans will get new opportunities in employment, which will improve their financial condition. Your work related to property will progress. You can take advice from senior members of the house on any matter, which will be solved easily. You will be successful in fulfilling one of your mother's wishes, due to which you will get her love and blessings. The day will be a little busier for the teachers of this zodiac sign, due to which you may feel tired.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)