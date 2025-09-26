Daily horoscope today, September 26, 2025: Aries to Pisces predictions Horoscope today for September 26, 2025, is here with clear guidance for love, career and money. Check your zodiac’s lucky number and colour before you start the day.

Today is Friday, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will last until 9:34 am. After that, Panchami Tithi will begin. Sthayijaaya Yoga will remain until 9:34 am.

Vishakha Nakshatra will also remain until 10:09 pm tonight. Let's find out how today will be for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, and Leo.

Aries horoscope today – September 26, 2025

Your efforts will bear fruit easily today. It’s set to be a wonderful day for you. You will earn good profits in business, and there will be happiness at home. Any marital issues will find a solution, and the family atmosphere will improve. You will get a great opportunity to connect with a historical tradition, helping you understand your customs better. Expect a job offer from a reputed company that will ease your financial worries. Offer a red scarf (Laal Chunri) to your mother for happiness in life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus horoscope today – September 26, 2025

Success will be yours today. Advice from elders will help you complete your tasks with ease. Students will receive full support from teachers, making it easier to complete projects. Your mind will be inclined towards creative work, and you may receive recognition for your creations. Offer a coconut to your mother; all your work will be successful.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini horoscope today – September 26, 2025

Elders’ advice will prove valuable today. You will plan new work and start it soon. Family conflicts will be resolved, bringing joy to your heart. Job obstacles will end, and you may get an offer from a multinational company. Your business activities will go smoothly, leading to good profits. Offer a hibiscus flower to your mother for increased happiness and fortune.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer horoscope today – September 26, 2025

You may need to stay late at the office today. New opportunities for promotion will come your way, which can help you move ahead in life. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals soon. Cloth traders can expect better-than-expected profits, boosting business growth. Children may share their feelings with you; try to listen with love rather than scolding.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Leo horoscope today – September 26, 2025

Family relationships will grow sweeter today. Try to resolve any issues calmly for the best outcome. You may attend an event and meet new people. Those connected with your field will find the day favourable, with many joining your cause. Your health will be good, allowing you to finish pending tasks. Expect good news from a friend, which will bring joy. Offer a sweet made from khoya (reduced milk) to your mother for harmony in relationships.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo horoscope today – September 26, 2025

Be cautious if considering a job change today. You will receive ancestral property benefits and can expect your dreams to come true. Your work in healthcare will keep you busy, and you may feel slightly tired by evening. You might plan to go shopping with your spouse and buy gifts. Your interest in social work will grow, increasing your respect in society. Offer apples to your mother; your wishes will be fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra horoscope today – September 26, 2025

Success will follow your hard work. You will prioritise tasks that bring both joy and benefit. Calmness and clarity will mark your behaviour, positively influencing others. Old friendships will prove valuable, possibly leading to a new beginning together. Your marital life will remain happy, and children will study well. Consider seeking advice from an experienced person about investments.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio horoscope today – September 26, 2025

You will feel healthy today. Control your emotions and respect others’ feelings. You may receive delayed payments, solving financial issues. Unmarried people may get marriage proposals that everyone will approve of. Your skills will shine, and seniors will praise you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 26, 2025

You will receive new responsibilities and handle them well. Help from your elder brother can assist in completing tasks on time and perfectly. You may get advice from a senior official on a legal matter, resolving it quickly. Politics may offer you an opportunity to achieve something big, and your social image will improve. Unexpected guests may visit your home.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn horoscope today – September 26, 2025

Be cautious in financial transactions today. Most of your work will succeed, boosting your confidence. You will help someone in need, easing their life. Important decisions regarding children’s future may be taken. You can gain significant profit from an investment. Meeting a friend will bring happiness. Spend some time with elders, who will share valuable knowledge. Offer halwa (sweet pudding) to your mother for joy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius horoscope today – September 26, 2025

You will achieve great success in politics. Your mind will lean towards spirituality, giving you mental peace. Many excellent job opportunities will come, improving your finances. You will complete tasks peacefully, bringing happiness. Active participation in social work will increase your reputation. You may receive a gift from your spouse, which will cheer you up.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces horoscope today – September 26, 2025

Today will be better than before. Your friendly nature will be appreciated, and your work recognised. Think carefully before starting any new work. Your interest in literature will inspire you to write something new, which will be praised. Artists and performers may get a chance to perform on a big stage. You may financially help a friend, deepening your friendship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)