Horoscope today, December 26, 2025: What stars say for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, December 26, 2025: From Aries to Pisces, here’s what the stars have planned for your career, money, relationships and health today.

New Delhi:

Today marks Paush Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi, and it is Friday. The Shashthi Tithi will remain until 1:44 PM today. Siddhi Yoga will prevail until 2:01 PM this afternoon. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain until 9:01 AM, after which the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will begin.

Due to the influence of Siddhi Yoga and the change in Nakshatra, planetary movements will impact all zodiac signs. Some signs will experience gains and success, while others will need to exercise restraint and caution. Let us find out from Acharya Indu Prakash what the day holds for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today: A Day of Hard Work and Success

Today will be filled with positivity and happiness. Your focus will remain firmly on your work, and you will be ready to put in sincere effort. You will stay connected with many people, and they will be willing to support you whenever needed.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus horoscope today: Communication Brings Gains

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Your communication skills will impress others and bring benefits. If you work hard without worrying about results, success is certain. New connections will be formed, and there are chances of sudden gains in business.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini horoscope today: Recognition and Achievement

The day looks excellent for you. Planned tasks and projects will be completed successfully. Luck will support you in finishing pending work. Your skills and dedication will earn you respect and enhance your reputation in society.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today: Profits and Harmony in Relationships

Today will be financially rewarding. Difficult matters can be resolved through meaningful discussion. The harder you work, the greater the gains. Your focus will remain on important responsibilities, which may increase. Students may seek help from an elder sibling in mathematics.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Leo horoscope today: Confidence and Appreciation

Today will be a very positive day. You will feel satisfied regarding matters related to children. Those looking for new business or job opportunities will find the time favourable. Your confidence will grow, and your personality will be appreciated at the workplace.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo horoscope today: Family Harmony and Financial Stability

The day will be supportive for Virgo natives. Family relationships will improve, and your financial position will strengthen. New responsibilities at work will come your way, and you will manage them successfully. Pay attention to your diet. Your efforts will bring proportional rewards.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Libra horoscope today: Balance and New Opportunities

Today will be a mixed day. With positive thinking, even difficult tasks can be achieved. Students may need to put in extra effort to succeed. Problems related to career and business will ease. New initiatives will bring favourable results.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio horoscope today: Patience and Financial Gain

You may feel slightly unsettled today, but discussing matters with your spouse will bring clarity. Avoid making major decisions in haste. Increased confidence will help you complete pending tasks, and there are chances of sudden financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today: Progress with Family Support

The day will be favourable. Public and professional matters will move smoothly. Family discussions will help resolve ongoing issues. Those associated with multinational companies will experience professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today: New Opportunities and Success

Today brings renewed enthusiasm. New sources of income may emerge. Students are likely to achieve good academic results. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. With a friend’s support, stalled work will be completed. Investments related to property may prove beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius horoscope today: Recognition and New Projects

Today will be a pleasant day. You may remain busy with home cleaning or renovation. New projects will come your way in business. There are chances of receiving an invitation to travel abroad. You may receive a gift from your partner.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces horoscope today: Support and Energy

The day will be special. Support from siblings and your mother will strengthen you. With the help of colleagues, tasks will be completed on time. Be mindful of your diet. Women may receive discounts while shopping. You may remain occupied with household cleaning.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He can be seen every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)