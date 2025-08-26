Horoscope today, 26 August 2025: Aries to Pisces daily predictions with lucky colour and number Good morning! Here’s your warm, practical horoscope for Tuesday, 26 August 2025, with quick guidance on love, career, health, and lucky colour/number for every zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Bhadrapad Shukla Paksha, Tuesday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 1:55 pm today. Sadhy Yoga will remain till 12:09 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day and night, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 6:04 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Haritalika Teej fast will be observed today.

Read the horoscopes of all 12 zodiac signs in detail here.

Aries horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you, as your wish to buy a new vehicle will be fulfilled, due to which there will be an atmosphere of excitement in the house. You will be successful in solving any issue by sitting with your spouse and if you include some new equipment in your business, you will definitely get a good profit. If there is any obstacle in the way of your progress, it will be removed today. Today, you will spend some time with elders, due to which you will be able to understand worldly things better.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day as you will meet a special person, meeting whom you will be happy. People of this zodiac who wish to go abroad can get a good opportunity; your family will fully support you. Today you will go to the market for shopping, so it will be better if you make a list of your items in advance, so that you do not bring unnecessary things. You can go to a friend's house for dinner, and you will be happy to meet them.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini horoscope today

Today is going to be a happy day, as you will complete your work in a better way, due to which your work will be appreciated. You can spend some time alone or at a religious place, and you will get mental peace. Today evening you will discuss with your mother about the future, you will be happy to get your mother's support. You will move forward with full confidence, keeping aside your inner fear, which will give you good results.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

A great day for you, as with someone's help, today your government work will be done. You can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them and will make contact with new people, which will prove beneficial for your business. Today, there will be a positive atmosphere in your office, so you should also talk while keeping your words under control. You will be successful in solving family problems, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain peaceful.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Leo horoscope today

Today is going to be a better day, as you can think of taking your business forward. You will have family responsibilities, which you will fulfil very well. Students of this zodiac who are studying away from home can meet their family. Today, you will spend some time with your family by participating in a religious program, which will give peace to your mind. You will get good news from a relative, due to which your mind will remain happy.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

A joyful day for you, as there are chances of you getting a promotion in your job today, and your boss will be happy with you for some of your work. Your college friend will come to meet you; meeting him will refresh your old memories. you will get good money from the investment you have made. Do not react to anything quickly today; first, understand the situation and then give your opinion after thinking carefully. It will be good for you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Libra horoscope today

Today is going to be a golden day, as you will earn good money in business, which will make you happy. Your humble nature will be appreciated. Control your expenses so that it will be easy for you to save money. You will get to learn an important lesson of life lesson from someone. Today, there will be harmony in your marital relationship. Today you will get a chance to participate in a religious ritual.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be a day full of confidence for you, as new paths will open for you in employment, taking advantage of which you can reach your destination. You will get a new project in the office, which your colleagues will help you complete. Your father's blessings will remain with you, and with your energy, you will achieve a lot. Just have faith in your ability. Today, your material comforts will increase and you will get good news from your children, which will make you proud of your upbringing.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today is going to be a better day, as you can change your ways of working and keep your daily routine organised and then your work will be completed quickly. You will be successful in doing some work, due to which you will get praise. Keep your emotions under control and avoid getting entangled in unnecessary things. Today, you may have to go to another city suddenly in connection with some work, so keep important documents with you.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you, as it is the day to complete pending tasks, so prepare a schedule for the day. Your friend may ask for financial help from you; you will not disappoint him and will help him according to your ability. You will be interested in social work, and you will get respect from a senior. Today, you would like to read an inspirational book or watch a movie, which will make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day, as you can start a business with your spouse. You will get good news from your children, which can also be about their careers. Women of this zodiac who are doing business will have a busy day, but will spend the evening with their family, which will make them happy. Today, you will get the support of the senior officials of the office, due to which your spoiled work will also be done.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day from a business point of view; you will earn a lot of money. Health-wise, you will feel healthy. Today will be a better day for people of this zodiac sign associated with marketing. If you try to solve any matter peacefully, everything will be fine. You will spend more time with friends in the evening and will think about the future with them. Health-wise, you may be a little lethargic today, so include seasonal fruits in your routine.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)