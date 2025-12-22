Horoscope today [December 22, 2025]: What the stars say for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 22 December 2025: Know what the stars have planned for Aries to Pisces, with daily predictions by Acharya Indu Prakash on India TV.

Today is the second day (Dwitiya) of the Shukla Paksha in Paush, and it is Monday. The Dwitiya Tithi will last until 10:52 AM, after which the Tritiya Tithi will begin. The Dhruva Yoga will last until 4:41 PM.

Throughout the day and night, until 5:32 AM tomorrow, the Uttarashada Nakshatra will prevail.

Horoscope today: Aries daily horoscope

Today, you will feel a renewed sense of enthusiasm and happiness. Whatever work you undertake will be done with full dedication. You may gain new experiences, and mental worries will ease, leaving your mind cheerful. Your social circle and respect will expand, and you may receive help from a friend. Avoid arguments, as they could cause trouble. Visiting relatives may disrupt your day, but your home atmosphere will remain joyful. For sports enthusiasts, today will be excellent. You will also learn something valuable.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

Horoscope today: Taurus daily horoscope

Today will be an ordinary day for you. You must act with careful judgment in certain matters to achieve good results. You will receive blessings from elders, enhancing your positivity. Your reputation and respect will grow. There is a chance of receiving good news at home, and marital life will be pleasant. Your humble nature will be appreciated. Keep an eye on your expenses to avoid future difficulties. Avoid unnecessary stress today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Horoscope today: Gemini daily horoscope

Your day will be fairly average. Feelings of sadness may arise due to negative thinking, so it’s important to regain a happy atmosphere at home. Children may not meet expectations, requiring encouragement to fulfil their potential. Pending payments may arrive. You may enjoy using your vehicle, and you will be able to cover your expenses. Love and harmony will prevail in the family. Business prospects are stable, and your income will be good.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Horoscope today: Cancer daily horoscope

Your day will be excellent. Salaried individuals will earn well. Property-related issues will resolve after some effort. Good rapport with close relatives will develop. You may get the opportunity to help someone in need. A visit to a theme park with friends could bring enjoyment. Tailors or those in stitching-related work will gain well from customers. Family property matters may also be settled. You will receive support from siblings in your tasks.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Horoscope today: Leo daily horoscope

Today will be favourable for you. Take care of your health, as weather changes may cause minor discomfort. Social workers will see their influence grow and receive assistance from others. Exercise caution in speech and avoid disputes. New employment opportunities may arise, and family relationships will flourish. Writers may receive exciting news.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Horoscope today: Virgo daily horoscope

Today is expected to be favourable. You will share your thoughts with your parents. Those studying away from home may meet family members. You will participate in religious events with your family, bringing peace of mind. Siblings will offer support, and you may receive good news through remote communication. The atmosphere at home will be happy, health will improve, and your finances will strengthen.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Horoscope today: Libra daily horoscope

Today will be a day full of changes. Those involved in ancestral business may discuss modifications with their fathers. You may attend devotional events like bhajans or kirtans with family. Your speech will be sweet and appealing. Political success is possible, and you may get the chance to address gatherings. Pharmacy owners may earn more than usual. At home, enjoy special dishes with family.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Horoscope today: Scorpio daily horoscope

Your daily routine will be smooth, and positivity will remain high, keeping you motivated. Material comforts will increase. Women in online business may see a rise in income. You will step forward to help someone in need. Students studying event management may produce creative work. Private sector employees will find the day favourable.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 3

Horoscope today: Sagittarius daily horoscope

Today will be very good for you. You will realise the special importance of family members in your life. An important invitation may come from an unexpected source. Your spouse may help you achieve a plan, but patience is necessary. You may need money, which will come from a close source. In the evening, enjoy time out with friends, but take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Horoscope today: Capricorn daily horoscope

Your day will be busy. Students should avoid postponing tasks; complete them whenever possible. Interest in new subjects may grow with guidance from mentors. Friends may help you earn income. Your finances will remain stable. A family gathering or feast at a relative’s home will bring joy. You will assist your mother with household chores and discuss future plans. Avoid rushing through work.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Horoscope today: Aquarius daily horoscope

The day will start peacefully. Financial gains are likely. You may plan an outing with friends. Health may fluctuate slightly. Avoid fried foods. Some important tasks may face obstacles, but will be completed by evening. Avoid unnecessary disputes. Women of this sign may receive praise for their talents. A friend may seek financial help, which you will provide according to your capacity.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Horoscope today: Pisces daily horoscope

Today will be mixed. You will balance work and family relationships carefully. You will explore new ways to complete tasks. Businesspersons will make progress, and finances will remain strong. You may acquire a new vehicle. Spouse support will be strong. Parental guidance will benefit students. Unexpected financial gains will strengthen your financial position. Students will have a good day, and results from competitive exams may be favourable.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

