Horoscope today, October 2, 2025: Daily astrology for all 12 zodiac signs It’s Vijayadashami. Check your horoscope for 2 Oct 2025 with Dashami, Sukarma Yoga and Nakshatra changes. Practical guidance for love, work and money.

Today is Thursday, the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. The Dashami Tithi will last until 7:11 in the evening today. The Sukarma Yoga will remain in effect until 11:29 at night. In addition, the Uttarashada Nakshatra will continue until 9:13 in the morning, after which the Shravana Nakshatra will begin.

Today, the festival of Vijayadashami, a symbol of victory, will be celebrated. Here, in detail, you can find the horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Aries (Mesha)

Today will be wonderful for you. Students will stay focused on their studies. You may plan a journey for a special purpose. Close relatives may arrive, keeping a positive atmosphere at home. Take the blessings of elders and show them respect. You may need to make some improvements in your behaviour. Relations with seniors at the workplace will grow. Avoid unnecessary expenses on luxuries.

Colour: Maroon

Number: 6

Taurus (Vrishabha)

A favourable day awaits you. You may receive new information which will prove beneficial in the future. Do not attempt to make changes in your current work. If you are planning to start a new business venture, gather more knowledge before moving ahead. Matters related to property may show positive developments.

Colour: Grey

Number: 3

Gemini (Mithuna)

The day will bring good outcomes. You may unexpectedly meet a friend and have a fruitful discussion. Spiritual and religious activities will give you mental peace. Stay away from negative thoughts and spend time with uplifting books. Workload will be heavier at the office today.

Colour: Red

Number: 5

Cancer (Karka)

The day will be filled with enthusiasm. Guidance from an experienced person will inspire you with new energy. Success in a significant task is possible. Believe in your own efforts rather than depending on others. You may go to the market to purchase essentials and meet an acquaintance. Trying new ways of completing work will make things easier.

Colour: Black

Number: 2

Leo (Simha)

A cheerful day awaits you. Tasks will be completed on time, and some even ahead of schedule, giving you joy. Face problems with solutions rather than fear. Handle important matters yourself and take advice from experienced people when needed. You will enjoy time with family. Students may participate in sports or competitions and perform well.

Colour: Yellow

Number: 9

Virgo (Kanya)

The day will bring positivity. Children will support you in business matters. Seek guidance from an expert before investing money. By controlling ego and understanding situations, solutions will come easily. A good day for love relationships. Overall, the day will be favourable.

Colour: Green

Number: 1

Libra (Tula)

A better day for you. Organising your work will help finish tasks quickly. Control anger in case of disputes. A long journey may be planned. Avoid risky ventures. Work done calmly and patiently will succeed. Good news from in-laws will bring happiness in the family.

Colour: Golden

Number: 8

Scorpio (Vrischika)

A moderate day. Business requires seriousness and careful planning. Reconsider expansion strategies. Take expert advice before making any decision. Family support will help maintain harmony. Stalled payments may also be recovered.

Colour: Silver

Number: 7

Sagittarius (Dhanu)

A great day lies ahead. You will receive support from friends and relatives. Important discussions may take place. Taking advice from family before important decisions will prove highly beneficial. Happy news will uplift your emotions. Spending some time in solitude or at a spiritual place will bring peace.

Colour: Orange

Number: 8

Capricorn (Makara)

A joyful day. Some fear may trouble you but it is only due to overthinking. Workplace arrangements may need changes. Those in travel and media businesses will see improvement. Workload may demand overtime. Meditation will help strengthen morale.

Colour: Blue

Number: 5

Aquarius (Kumbha)

A favourable day for you. Home atmosphere will remain peaceful. Evening will be spent with elders. Some office politics may occur. Your spouse will be fully supportive. Outing with a loved one is possible. Your positive behaviour will make family members happy. Farmers may bring changes in methods to improve yield.

Colour: White

Number: 2

Pisces (Meena)

A very good day for you. You will attempt to resolve financial issues. Balancing family and professional activities will keep life organised. Students will benefit from focus in studies. Spend time with children to address their concerns. Major opportunities may come your way according to your capabilities.

Colour: Peach

Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)