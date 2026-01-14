Horoscope today, January 14, 2026: Aries to Pisces daily predictions Horoscope today, January 14, 2026: Know how the day unfolds for Aries to Pisces, with insights into work, relationships, money, health, lucky colour and lucky number.

New Delhi:

Today marks Makar Sankranti, a major transition day as the Sun enters Capricorn, bringing a shift in energy and direction. The day is also observed as Shattila Ekadashi. The Ekadashi Tithi remains in effect until 5:53 pm, after which Dwadasi begins. Anuradha Nakshatra stays active until 3:04 am, while the Sun’s transit into Capricorn around 3:13 pm is expected to bring positive changes for several zodiac signs.

Here’s how the day unfolds for all twelve signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today brings mixed results, but emotionally it feels steady. You may connect with a sibling over a phone call, which lifts your mood. Married life remains harmonious, and women may find themselves experimenting with new recipes online. Support from your father proves helpful. Writers are likely to receive appreciation for their work and may begin a new writing project. Expanding your social circle will work in your favour.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

This is a favourable day, especially on the work front. You will be able to complete tasks efficiently if you stay positive. Conversations with friends about old issues may lead to useful solutions. Your advice could help others. New income opportunities may emerge, and interest in work will increase. Business matters look strong, and you may also plan better control over expenses. Couples may plan a short outing together.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

The day supports planning and responsibility. Before starting something new, you are likely to think things through and seek advice from your parents. Paying attention to rules and procedures will help in official work. Avoid haste in decision-making. Making a task list will help you stay on track. Your polite and clear speech earns appreciation, and you will manage to complete responsibilities on time.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 8

Cancer horoscope today

This is a strong day if you stay calm and focused. You may clear old dues and understand your partner’s emotions better. Some money may be spent on family-related matters. Keeping a gentle tone in conversations will help. A meeting with an influential person is possible. You may learn something new, benefit from financial dealings, and feel happy about your child’s progress.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Leo horoscope today

The day works in your favour overall. Legal matters may see a temporary pause, but things are expected to improve with time. Support from a friend will be helpful. A light, cheerful atmosphere at home keeps spirits high. Your personal life feels balanced. If you are planning a new business, seek advice from experienced people. Family members are likely to agree with your decisions.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Virgo horoscope today

A productive and steady day lies ahead. Avoid interfering in others’ matters. If you are considering investing in a large project, expert advice is essential. Family responsibilities may be placed on you, and you will handle them well. Your efforts will be appreciated. Students may focus on career planning, and children will benefit from proper guidance. Financial stability remains strong.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Libra horoscope today

The day looks positive. You may take part in a religious or spiritual activity. Discussions and advice from others will prove useful. Planning around work and relationships brings clarity. Family-related issues may come to an end. Fresh efforts can lead to success. You may feel more sensitive towards others’ needs. Students are likely to achieve something significant today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today

This is a supportive day, though routine tasks may take more time than usual. Seek advice from elders before investing in business matters. Parents may try to fulfil their children’s wishes. Those planning a new business should focus on market analysis. You may receive new responsibilities at work and manage them effectively. People connected to the arts may see financial gains.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day brings progress and momentum. Tasks started today are likely to be completed on time. New career-related opportunities may arise. Support from an elder sibling will help in starting a new venture. Commerce students may gain valuable insights with guidance from teachers. You will spend quality time with your children, which leaves you feeling refreshed and positive.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

A favourable and fulfilling day awaits. With support from elders at home, an important task will be completed. Good news from a relative may lift your spirits. Your partner will try to understand you better, adding warmth to the relationship. Participating in social work brings satisfaction. Family time, including a movie plan with siblings, looks likely. A religious event at home may create a joyful atmosphere.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius horoscope today

You feel energetic and optimistic today. People may seek your opinion at work, enhancing your professional standing. A conversation with someone important is possible. Financial gains are indicated, with chances of discovering new income sources. Children remain cheerful and engaged. Health shows improvement, and friends may plan an enjoyable evening, keeping your mood upbeat.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

A strong and rewarding day is indicated. You will get the opportunity to express your ideas in front of family, and your plans are likely to impress. Financial stability remains firm. You may decorate your home to match the festive mood. Keep control over your speech and avoid stubborn behaviour. Students should stay focused on studies for better results.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.