Horoscope today, January 12, 2026: Zodiac-wise predictions for all signs Horoscope today, 12 January 2026: From Aries to Pisces, here’s what the day holds for all zodiac signs in career, money, relationships and health.

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, 12 January 2026, and falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh. Navami will last until 12:43 PM. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 6:12 PM, and Swati Nakshatra will be active until 9:06 PM. Venus will transit into Capricorn at 3:57 AM.

Here’s what the day holds for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today is likely to be excellent for you. Your focus will be on improving your work. Children will pay attention to their parents and listen to them. Money lent out will be returned. Business ventures may see significant success. You may consider starting something new, but consult elders or trusted people before taking action. Your decisions in family matters will be effective. Your mind will be drawn to spirituality, and you may visit a religious place. Approach tasks with patience and understanding.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

The day promises to be favourable. Be cautious in forming friendships—only share your thoughts with people you know well. Financial stability is likely. Your father will support your business efforts. You may receive praise from others that you’ve long desired. Newlyweds may get a chance to go out. Keep an eye on the health of elders. Peace will prevail at home.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

Today brings joy. If you channel your positive thinking into productive work, your creativity will shine and earn respect. Some household repairs may be needed. Women may get relief from daily chores. Financial prospects look good. Evenings will be light-hearted with siblings. Your partner may share the happy news of a little one. Ongoing problems in life may come to an end.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

The day will be favourable. Colleagues and seniors at work will be pleased with your performance and praise you. You will make progress on projects and find a path to achieve your major goals. Use your time wisely, and all essential tasks will be accomplished smoothly. Responsibilities entrusted by your father in business will be managed well. Family members will appreciate your behaviour, and financial stability is likely.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 4

Leo horoscope today

Today brings happiness. Children may receive excellent career news. Listen carefully to elders—their advice will benefit you in the future. Young people may land good job opportunities. Business will see growth, and those in politics may gain recognition for past work. A good day for buying electronic items. Marital life will be harmonious.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Virgo horoscope today

Today is likely to be profitable. Even small efforts from previous work will yield positive results, keeping your mindset optimistic. Stay focused on office tasks. Handle any responsibilities assigned to you with care. Property dealers will see their business flourish, and any pending payments will be received. Health will improve.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Libra horoscope today

The day looks good. Colleagues will be impressed with your ideas, but avoid interfering in others’ work. You will find ways to simplify tasks and may begin new projects. Family responsibilities will be well-managed, bringing happiness. Financial worries will ease. Difficult tasks will get a boost with guidance from experienced people. Enjoy a good evening with friends. Business discussions may take place.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be positive. Completion of pending work will bring peace of mind. You may think of new ways to work and receive new job opportunities. Willpower will remain strong. Avoid letting ego influence you. Focus on what improves you and maintain a positive outlook. The more carefully you plan, the greater the likelihood of success. Spend quality time with children—they will give you their love in return.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

A productive day lies ahead. Career efforts will bring rewards. You will feel happy with your partner’s closeness. Your image will shine before others. Children’s achievements will bring joy to the home. Enjoy a pleasant evening with your spouse. Children may seek help from their mother for important tasks, ensuring success. Health will remain good, and pending tasks will be completed, providing mental peace.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be full of energy and enthusiasm. Financial stability will be maintained, and you may shop for essentials. Students preparing for competitive exams will see favourable results for their hard work. You may attend a friend’s birthday party in the evening. Office discussions may take place, and rivals may be impressed with your plans. Those working in multinational companies will have a special day. Existing problems in life will soon be resolved.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius horoscope today

A busy day awaits you. Pending money will be returned, strengthening your financial position. You may participate in social work. If you observe situations carefully, every problem can be solved. A trip for important work will be pleasant. Art students will receive guidance from teachers. Spend quality time with your partner. Students may achieve success. Marital life will be happy.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

Today promises to be wonderful. Unexpected financial gains may allow you to buy necessary items. Marital life will become sweeter. Avoid negative thoughts and focus on self-improvement. Keep anger under control. New opportunities at work may arise. Students may succeed in competitive exams. Your social reputation will grow. Any ongoing disputes with your partner will end. Overall, the day will be positive.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)