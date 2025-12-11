Horoscope today [December 11, 2025]: Daily horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 11 December 2025: From Aries to Pisces, check your daily horoscope for love, work, health and money, with practical guidance for all 12 zodiac signs.

Today marks the Saptami Tithi of the Paush Krishna Paksha and a Thursday. The Saptami Tithi will continue until 1:58 pm, while the Vishkumbha Yoga remains active until 11:40 am. The Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in place until 3:56 am late tonight. With all these astrological factors at play, the day carries a mix of stability, routine, and positive undertones.

Let’s look at what this means for each zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today

Today, you may need a gentler tone while speaking with your partner, as small disagreements can soften with patience. Your health remains steady if you stick to your routine, especially regular yoga. Some tasks could take longer than planned, so avoid stress. Someone’s advice may turn out to be surprisingly beneficial. Financially, a new idea to boost income may emerge. Overall, the day feels balanced and manageable.

Colour: Black

Number: 3

Taurus horoscope today

Your day appears stable and routine-driven. A new project at work may land in your lap and could offer long-term benefits. Students may find the day average but manageable. Handling too many tasks at once might feel overwhelming, and overconfidence could lead to avoidable mistakes. Keep your approach grounded.

Colour: Sky Blue

Number: 5

Gemini horoscope today

A pleasant day awaits. An old childhood friend may reconnect, bringing a wave of nostalgia. Pending tasks will finally get sorted. Business agreements may move forward, potentially improving your assets. You might meet someone influential today, which could open doors for expansion. Students may feel motivated to pursue a new course, and parental support remains strong.

Colour: Purple

Number: 1

Cancer horoscope today

Today brings opportunities for growth and guidance from elders. Your mood stays positive, and your work affairs remain smooth. Married life regains a sense of freshness, and new ideas may inspire a special personal project. Confidence rises, but avoid wasting time on unproductive activities, as they may hinder important work. Seek guidance where needed for the best outcome.

Colour: Peach

Number: 2

Leo horoscope today

A favourable day in both personal and professional spaces. You may receive support in business, and marital understanding deepens. Socially too, you’re appreciated. Work efforts may earn praise from colleagues, and finances look promising. A new idea may help you complete a pending task. Students can expect encouraging progress.

Colour: White

Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Your day improves compared to the recent past. Meaningful interactions with the right people may help you move forward. Work may receive recognition and efficiency may require slight changes to your routine. Health remains positive, and a short getaway with your partner could be on the cards. If you’re planning investments, review every detail carefully.

Colour: Grey

Number: 6

Libra horoscope today

Your warm behaviour today leaves a good impression. Respect and recognition may come your way socially as well as professionally. Work may finish on time, and with a friend’s support, some personal matters may get resolved. Financial gains are possible, and officials may extend support in some areas. Busy moments won’t overshadow the satisfaction of getting things done.

Colour: Magenta

Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

You feel energetic today, and the home environment remains pleasant. A meaningful conversation with a special person may brighten your day. A short trip, possibly work-related, could bring good results. Seniors at work remain supportive, but be cautious in financial dealings. Your professional system improves with cooperation from those around you.

Colour: Orange

Number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

A moderate day overall. Stalled money in business may finally come through. Others may help you accomplish an important task. Family support stays strong, but there may be some friction with a colleague at work. Pay attention to your mother’s health. You may spend time doing community or religious service. Avoid leaving tasks incomplete due to carelessness.

Colour: Yellow

Number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

A positive day lies ahead. A visit to a religious place with family may uplift your spirits. Friendships deepen, and financial gains are indicated. You may receive good news today. Your hard work pays off, increasing your impact at work. Couples may enjoy quality time together.

Colour: Sea Green

Number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today

The day improves significantly with even small efforts, bringing good returns. A dinner outing with your partner may strengthen emotional closeness. Children may go out on a picnic. A promising career opportunity may arise, especially for students aiming to study abroad. You may work on lifestyle changes for better long-term health.

Colour: Red

Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

An average but manageable day awaits. You may participate in social activities. A new task at work may demand both attention and effort, but you’re likely to do well. Family duties may require some running around. Health may be slightly up and down. You may need senior guidance for legal matters. Be cautious in money-related decisions.

Colour: Peach

Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")