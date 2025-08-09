Horoscope today, 10 August 2025: Virgo to get answers to their questions, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 10, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tithi Pratipada of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Pratipada Tithi will remain till 12:11 pm today, after which Dwitiya Tithi will start. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 12:02 pm tonight. Also, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 1:53 pm today. Apart from this, today is Ashunyashayan Vrat. Let us now know in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how all the 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries

This day is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, you will get the support of someone at the workplace, which will make it easier for you to work. Today, you will get some advice from an experienced person. Students of this zodiac will make some new changes in their daily routine to improve their studies today. Today, you will get the support of the higher officials of the office, and spoiled work will also be done. Today, you will also work on some new ideas, and your day will be devoted to them.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 6

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. Today you can make decisions in some important matters. Today, your interest in religion and social work can increase. Today, you should keep a distance from negative people, so that your work can be completed easily. Today, you can think of doing something big and different, in which taking help from your brother will be beneficial for you. Women of this zodiac who are doing business will have a busy day.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Stay busy in your work and do not take an interest in unnecessary activities. The experience and support of senior members of the family will be very beneficial for you. Today you will get some good news from your children, and everyone in the house will be happy. Today, your opponent will bow down in front of you. People around you will prove to be helpful to you. You should avoid thinking too much; otherwise, you may have to face mental confusion.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 1

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will think of doing some work in a new way, which will make your work easier. Today you will plan to go somewhere with your friends. Today, there will be a balance between business and family. If you are going to start any work, then start it only after taking the blessings of your parents; you will get success. Today, your work, which was pending for a long time, will be completed, which will make you happy.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will maintain your patience in business activities, and your conditions will soon be seen improving. Today, you should stay away from the matters of others and focus on your work. Everyone will like your friendly behaviour. Today, you should stay away from opponents and keep your important plans secret.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 3

Virgo

Today will be a better day for you. In business, put your full attention on marketing and promotion of your work. Working with a definite strategy will increase the chances of success. Take expansion-related plans seriously. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, which will end the confusion. You are going to get a big benefit from some work today, and along with this, the incomplete work will be completed.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 1

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you may have a sudden trip due to some office work. Today, you will meet someone from whom you will get to learn something new. You will get the support of colleagues in your work, due to which the work will be completed on time, and you will set new targets for work. Happiness will remain in married life, and you can plan to go out somewhere in the evening.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a better day for you. Today you will spend some time in entertainment-related activities. Today, you can do some commendable work, which will increase your respect. Today, you will get happiness from the children's side. Today, your father's blessings will remain on you. Today, you will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Sagittarius

Today will be a golden day for you. Today, the family disputes that have been going on for some time will be resolved, and there will be a peaceful and calm atmosphere in the house. And you will be able to focus on your work. At this time, you will also be busy with many new types of activities and will get appropriate results. The work done earlier will be completed today, which will give you positive results. Keep your patience today and go with the times. Today, keep your emotions under control.. It will be beneficial.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, along with your feelings, you will take care of the feelings of others as well. Today you will plan to watch a movie at home with your family. Today, you will feel healthy in terms of health. Today, you will get the stuck money, which you can use in your work. Today evening, you will spend more time with friends and will think about the future with them.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 7

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Taking some time out for your family and personal life today will bring sweetness in relationships. Today, there may be some changes in the professional work system. Today, your financial side will be strong, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today, you will take part in social work, due to which you will be respected in society. Today, changing the place of work will bring a change in your energy.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 4

Pisces

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, you can make some important decisions which will help in keeping your financial condition and household system right. Today, you may be interested in religion and social work. Today, some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. Today, you will get success to a great extent in the work done together. Today, you will get some new advice from the elders of the house on the matter of investment.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)