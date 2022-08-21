Monday, August 22, 2022
     
  4. Horoscope August 22 (Monday): Know lucky colour and number for Aries, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Horoscope August 22 (Monday): Know according to your zodiac sign what number and colour will prove lucky for you on Monday and reap the benefits.

Published on: August 22, 2022
image
Horoscope August 22: Know lucky colour, number

Horoscope August 22 (Sunday): The planetary changes today will bring many turns and new events in the life of all the zodiac signs. While it will be fruitful for some zodiac signs, others might have to face a few challenges. The personal and professional life of people can be governed by the astrological movements of stars and planets in your zodiac signs. Apart from this, numerology plays an important role in understanding them to maximise benefits. In order to make the most of Monday, know what colour will prove to be auspicious and what number will be lucky for you on this day. 

Aries 

Lucky Colour - Grey

Lucky Number - 7

Taurus 

Lucky Colour - White 

Lucky Number - 2

Gemini 

Lucky Colour - Pink
Lucky Number - 4

Cancer 

Lucky Colour - Yellow
Lucky Number - 5

Leo 

Lucky Colour - Magenta
Lucky Number - 9

Virgo 

Lucky Colour - Orange
Lucky Number - 7

Libra

Lucky Colour - Black
Lucky Number - 3

Scorpio 

Lucky Colour - Purple 
Lucky Number - 5

Sagittarius 

Lucky Colour - Sea Green
Lucky Number - 1

Capricorn 

Lucky Colour - Green 
Lucky Number - 6

Aquarius 

Lucky Colour - Sky Blue 
Lucky Number - 2

Pisces

Lucky Colour - Red 
Lucky Number - 6

