Horoscope August 22 (Monday): Know lucky colour and number for Aries, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope August 22: Know lucky colour, number

Horoscope August 22 (Sunday): The planetary changes today will bring many turns and new events in the life of all the zodiac signs. While it will be fruitful for some zodiac signs, others might have to face a few challenges. The personal and professional life of people can be governed by the astrological movements of stars and planets in your zodiac signs. Apart from this, numerology plays an important role in understanding them to maximise benefits. In order to make the most of Monday, know what colour will prove to be auspicious and what number will be lucky for you on this day.

Aries

Lucky Colour - Grey

Lucky Number - 7

Taurus

Lucky Colour - White

Lucky Number - 2

Gemini

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 4

Cancer

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 5

Leo

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 9

Virgo

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 7

Libra

Lucky Colour - Black

Lucky Number - 3

Scorpio

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 5

Sagittarius

Lucky Colour - Sea Green

Lucky Number - 1

Capricorn

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 6

Aquarius

Lucky Colour - Sky Blue

Lucky Number - 2

Pisces

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 6

Read More Astrology News