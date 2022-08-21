Horoscope August 22 (Monday): Know lucky colour and number for Aries, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Horoscope August 22 (Sunday): The planetary changes today will bring many turns and new events in the life of all the zodiac signs. While it will be fruitful for some zodiac signs, others might have to face a few challenges. The personal and professional life of people can be governed by the astrological movements of stars and planets in your zodiac signs. Apart from this, numerology plays an important role in understanding them to maximise benefits. In order to make the most of Monday, know what colour will prove to be auspicious and what number will be lucky for you on this day.
Aries
Lucky Colour - Grey
Lucky Number - 7
Taurus
Lucky Colour - White
Lucky Number - 2
Gemini
Lucky Colour - Pink
Lucky Number - 4
Cancer
Lucky Colour - Yellow
Lucky Number - 5
Leo
Lucky Colour - Magenta
Lucky Number - 9
Virgo
Lucky Colour - Orange
Lucky Number - 7
Libra
Lucky Colour - Black
Lucky Number - 3
Scorpio
Lucky Colour - Purple
Lucky Number - 5
Sagittarius
Lucky Colour - Sea Green
Lucky Number - 1
Capricorn
Lucky Colour - Green
Lucky Number - 6
Aquarius
Lucky Colour - Sky Blue
Lucky Number - 2
Pisces
Lucky Colour - Red
Lucky Number - 6