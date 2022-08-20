Horoscope August 21 (Sunday): Know lucky colour and number for Aries, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope August 21 (Sunday)

Horoscope August 21 (Sunday): The planetary changes today will bring many turns and new events in the life of every zodiac sign. While it will be fruitful for some zodiac signs, others might have to face a few challenges. The personal and professional life of people can be governed by the astrological movements of stars and planets in your zodiac signs. But numerology plays an important role in understanding them and directing them towards our own benefits. In order to make the most of your weekend, know what colour will prove to be auspicious and what number will be lucky for you.

Aries

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 4

Taurus

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 1

Gemini

Lucky Color - Black

Lucky Number - 3

Cancer

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 1

Leo

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 2

Virgo

Lucky Color - Green

Lucky Number - 4

Libra

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 2

Scorpio

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 8

Sagittarius

Lucky Color - Green

Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 1

Aquarius

Lucky Color - Black

Lucky Number - 1

Pisces

Lucky Color - White

Lucky Number - 2

