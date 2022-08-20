Horoscope August 21 (Sunday): Know lucky colour and number for Aries, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Horoscope August 21 (Sunday): The planetary changes today will bring many turns and new events in the life of every zodiac sign. While it will be fruitful for some zodiac signs, others might have to face a few challenges. The personal and professional life of people can be governed by the astrological movements of stars and planets in your zodiac signs. But numerology plays an important role in understanding them and directing them towards our own benefits. In order to make the most of your weekend, know what colour will prove to be auspicious and what number will be lucky for you.
Aries
Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 4
Taurus
Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 1
Gemini
Lucky Color - Black
Lucky Number - 3
Cancer
Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 1
Leo
Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 2
Virgo
Lucky Color - Green
Lucky Number - 4
Libra
Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 2
Scorpio
Lucky Color - Blue
Lucky Number - 8
Sagittarius
Lucky Color - Green
Lucky Number - 2
Capricorn
Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 1
Aquarius
Lucky Color - Black
Lucky Number - 1
Pisces
Lucky Color - White
Lucky Number - 2