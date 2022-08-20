Sunday, August 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Horoscope August 21 (Sunday): Know lucky colour and number for Aries, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Horoscope August 21 (Sunday): Know lucky colour and number for Aries, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Horoscope August 21 (Sunday): Know how you can make the most of your day by knowing your lucky colour and lucky number from Acharya Indu Prakash.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2022 7:30 IST
Horoscope August 21 (Sunday)
Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope August 21 (Sunday)

Horoscope August 21 (Sunday): The planetary changes today will bring many turns and new events in the life of every zodiac sign. While it will be fruitful for some zodiac signs, others might have to face a few challenges. The personal and professional life of people can be governed by the astrological movements of stars and planets in your zodiac signs. But numerology plays an important role in understanding them and directing them towards our own benefits. In order to make the most of your weekend, know what colour will prove to be auspicious and what number will be lucky for you. 

Aries 

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 4

Taurus 

Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 1

Gemini 

Lucky Color - Black
Lucky Number - 3

Cancer 

Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 1

Leo 

Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 2

Virgo 

Lucky Color - Green
Lucky Number - 4

Libra

Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 2

Scorpio 

Lucky Color - Blue
Lucky Number - 8

Sagittarius 

Lucky Color - Green
Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn 

Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 1

Aquarius 

Lucky Color - Black
Lucky Number - 1

Pisces

Lucky Color - White
Lucky Number - 2

 

Read More Astrology News

Top News

Latest News