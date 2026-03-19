Hindu New Year 2026 Horoscope: From Aries to Pisces, here’s what the year has in store for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

The Hindu New Year begins on a quieter note, but astrologically, it carries weight. Planetary positions this time point towards a mixed year ahead. Not entirely smooth, not entirely difficult. There are broader indications of imbalance, both globally and personally, which may reflect in different ways across zodiac signs.

With several key planets positioned in Pisces and others in Aquarius, the energy feels fluid, slightly unpredictable. Some signs may find growth, others may need to slow down and stay cautious. It is less about extremes, more about managing shifts as they come. Here is a look at what the year may hold for each zodiac sign.

Aries to face financial pressure and emotional ups and downs

This year may bring moments of stress around money and family matters. Emotional balance could feel slightly off, and impulsive decisions may lead to setbacks. A slower, more careful approach will help.

Taurus to see steady progress but emotional strain

Career and finances look stable, even positive. However, relationships may feel demanding at times. Managing expectations and health will be important to keep things balanced.

Gemini to experience growth, opportunities and recognition

A favourable year overall. Career growth, new opportunities, and even property-related gains are likely. Just keep emotions in check to avoid small missteps.

Cancer to deal with stress and increased responsibilities

This year may feel mentally heavy. Work pressure, family concerns, and overthinking could build up. Clear communication and patience will help manage situations better.

Leo to face relationship tension and financial caution

Close relationships may need extra care. There could be disagreements or misunderstandings. Financial and legal matters should be handled carefully, with attention to health as well.

Virgo to enjoy relationship growth and financial stability

A relatively positive year. Relationships improve, finances stabilise, and professional reputation may grow. Smart decisions can lead to long-term benefits.

Libra to balance career gains with personal challenges

Work and business show promise, but personal relationships may feel slightly strained. Emotional balance and health awareness will play a key role.

Scorpio to experience inner restlessness and financial concerns

There may be phases of overthinking or negativity. Financial worries could arise, but staying active and focused can help manage the year better.

Sagittarius to see results through effort and discipline

Hard work will define this year. Progress is possible, but not without effort. Workplace dynamics need careful handling, and minor health issues may appear.

Capricorn to benefit from financial growth and new opportunities

A strong year for money and new beginnings. Business, investments, and connections may bring gains. Just keep spending and reputation in check.

Aquarius to experience growth with need for expense control

A favourable year with chances of property gains and career progress. Support from others will help, but unnecessary spending should be controlled.

Pisces to have an emotionally sensitive and reactive year

This year may heighten emotions. Small issues could feel bigger than they are. Financial discipline and emotional control will be key, though some planetary support may ease challenges.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Chaturgrahi Yog 2026: Four-planet alignment in Pisces to bring financial gains for these 4 zodiac signs